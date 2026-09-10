Rama urges fair DepEd action as ACT student probe moves forward

Cebu City Councilor Mikel Rama | Sangguniang Panlungsod Cebu City – Secretariat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Councilor Mikel Rama asked the Department of Education (DepEd) to ensure students do not get “caught in the political dispute” surrounding the controversial accreditation of a school under the city’s scholarship program.

This came after the Ombudsman-Visayas referred to DepEd the Cebu City Council’s request for a fact-finding investigation into the alleged transport of students to Plaza Sugbo and Cebu City Hall during the council’s deliberations on the scholarship accreditation proposal.

The alleged student mobilization occurred as the council considered the proposed accreditation of the Asian College of Technology International Educational Foundation (ACTIEF) Pit-os campus under the city’s scholarship program. The council rejected the accreditation proposal, 8–7, during its April 14 session.

Rama, who sponsored the resolution asking the Ombudsman to probe the incident, said DepEd must handle the inquiry into the alleged mobilization of students fairly.

He pointed out that protecting minors from situations that could affect their safety and peace of mind should remain a priority.

“We trust DepEd to handle this fairly,” Rama said.

“With recent incidents at our schools, we are reminded that our duty to protect our minor students is extremely important. They deserve to feel safe and have peace of mind, whether that means keeping them away from violence or just making sure they aren’t caught in the middle of political crossfire,” he added.

READ: ACT accreditation: Why Cebu City Council majority rejected student scholarship deal

Earlier, Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Nimfa Bongo confirmed to CDN Digital that the DepEd Cebu City Division received the Ombudsman order only last week.

Bongo said the division would first confer with its legal counsel before determining the appropriate action.

“Surely, we will answer gyud ani na issue. Medyo na busy pa with the recent division activities. But we will answer this issue,” Bongo said.

(Surely, we will answer this issue. We have been quite busy with the recent division activities, but we will answer this issue.)

ACT students brought to City Hall

The controversy stemmed from the April 14 council session when buses carrying mostly senior high school students arrived at Plaza Sugbo and Cebu City Hall as councilors considered a proposal to accredit the Asian College of Technology International Educational Foundation (ACTIEF) Pit-os campus under the city’s scholarship program.

The City Council later approved a resolution on April 21 seeking a fact-finding inquiry into whether public officers, local officials, or government employees had “conspired, facilitated, or participated” in bringing the minors to City Hall to influence legislative proceedings.’

READ: After NBI, Ombudsman asked to probe graft in ACT student mobilization

According to the resolution, some students told council members they had been instructed to attend a “scholarship orientation.”

The council also raised child-protection and data-privacy concerns after reports that minors had been filmed and their images posted online without proper consent.

The resolution cited possible violations of Republic Act No. 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, and the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

It also flagged possible liability under Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, if public officials had used the students to exert undue pressure on the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

DepEd rules

The council’s resolution cited DepEd Order No. 66, s. 2017, which provides guidelines for off-campus activities involving learners.

The rules require schools to secure informed parental consent and observe child-protection and safety requirements for activities outside school premises.

The council said any misrepresentation of an activity could raise questions about whether the required consent remained valid and whether officials responsible for the activity could face administrative or criminal liability.

The resolution separately asked the DepEd Cebu City Division to investigate the involvement of the school that organized the activity and its compliance with regulations governing off-campus activities.

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