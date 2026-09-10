Capitol raises CPDRC food budget for PDLs, expands rehab efforts

Persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC). | Photo courtesy of Cebu Province FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) are now receiving a higher daily food allocation this year, with the Cebu Provincial Government increasing the budget from ₱25 to ₱68 per PDL per day.

The increase raises the allocation from about ₱8.33 to ₱22.66 per meal, allowing CPDRC to provide more adequate and nutritious meals.

Adequate and nutritious meals for PDLs

CPDRC Jail Warden Dr. Felipe Montejo said the higher allocation was implemented this year under the administration of Cebu Governor Pamela S. Baricuatro.

Montejo welcomed the increase, saying the adjustment was long overdue to ensure that PDLs receive meals that are sufficient and nutritious.

READ: College behind bars: Mandaue launches education program for PDLs

In an interview, one PDL said the increase made a difference not only in the quality of the meals but also in their morale and emotional well-being.

“Nakatabang dili lang sa morale but sa emosyon gani nga naa diay mga tao nga andam maghuna-huna sa among ikaayo nga mga binilanggo. Karon okay kaayo. Ang monggos naa gyuy sagol nga utan, naa gyuy subak. Ang manok, tinuod gyud nga manok. Sa una makaingon mi mura’g langgam, karon dako na ang hiwa,” the PDL said.

(It not only helps morale but also the emotion that there are people who are ready to think of what is good for us inmates. Now, it’s okay. The mung bean soup now have vegetables, the soup now has solid ingredients. The chicken is really a real chicken. Before we can say that it’s like a small bird, now we have a bigger cut.)

The PDL also recalled how the previous food allocation affected their morale and sense of dignity.

READ: BJMP grilled on PDL who came out of jail a millionaire

“Murag rejected mi. Feeling namo dili mi part sa katilingban kay gamay ang budget. Feeling namo helpless mi, walay madaganan nganong ingon ani, unya at the same time mura’g pirming gutom,” the PDL said.

(It seems like we are rejected. We feel like we are not part of society because of the small budget. We feel like we are helpless, we feel like we don’t have anybody to run to and ask what this is so, and then at the same time we are always hungry.)

The provincial government said the higher allocation was intended to uphold the welfare and dignity of PDLs while supporting CPDRC’s rehabilitation and reintegration efforts.

CPDRC expands rehabilitation activities

Aside from the food allocation, Montejo said CPDRC had introduced recreational activities to keep PDLs occupied and avoid boredom.

These include basketball, volleyball and table tennis, with pickleball also planned.

With the assistance of the Cebu Archdiocese of Prison Apostolate, PDLs have also been reintroduced to Christian ministries, gospel activities and other religious activities inside the facility.

Last month, PDLs showcased their talents and creativity during the Buwan ng Wika Culmination Program, which included a poster-making contest, traditional games, Balagtasan and cultural dance competitions. Winners received cash prizes and certificates.

Montejo said livelihood programs will also be integrated into CPDRC’s rehabilitation plan for PDLs.

The celebration also featured the return of CPDRC’s Dancing PDLs, who performed for families and guests.

Montejo said he was also looking to revive the group’s public performances, potentially turning the program into a tourism attraction for local and international visitors, subject to the approval of Baricuatro.

Family Day

CPDRC also held a Family Day and Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary celebration on Tuesday, September 8, allowing immediate family members of more than 1,000 PDLs to stay overnight inside the facility.

The activity gave families an opportunity to bond, share meals and celebrate together despite the PDLs’ detention.

Montejo said the activity helped boost the morale of PDLs and support their mental health.

For one PDL who has been detained for 12 years, the Family Day provided an opportunity to spend extended time with her family.

“Grabe kalipay, makauban namo sila tibuok adlaw nya ma-ugmaan pa jud. Sa una wala gyud, wala mi dalaw, walay Family Day. Pero karon sa bag-ong administrasyon, grabe among kalipay. Dose nako ka tuig diri pero akong feeling murag bag-o pa ko kay tungod ni gaan-gaan na among kahimtang,” she said.

(We are so happy, we have them here for the whole day. Before, we had no visitors, we had no family day. But now, in the new administration, we are so happy. I am 12 years here but I feel like I am new here because my situation has become lighter.)

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