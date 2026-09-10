Metro Cebu air quality reaches ‘Fair’ levels on Sept. 10

A view of Cebu City’s waterfront. | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu’s air quality improved to the “Fair” category on Thursday morning, September 10, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) falling below the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” status recorded in the previous days, based on the latest monitoring of the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7).

The Metro Cebu monitoring station in Talisay City recorded an AQI of 98 as of 11 a.m. Thursday, classified as “Fair.”

Under the “Fair” classification, EMB-7 said air quality is acceptable, although sensitive individuals may experience minor concerns.

READ: Explainer: Why is Metro Cebu’s air quality fluctuating?

Improvement from Wednesday

Thursday’s readings marked an improvement from the previous day’s monitoring.

On Wednesday, September 9, all three readings from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. were classified as “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.”

The Thursday morning reading of 102 at 7 a.m. was already lower than Wednesday’s levels before falling further to 98 at 11 a.m.

EMB-7 continues to closely monitor local ambient air quality to evaluate the presence, extent and potential health impacts of the reported haze across the region.

Toledo remains in ‘Good’ category

Meanwhile, air quality at the EMB-7 monitoring station in Toledo City remained in the “Good” category on Thursday.

The station recorded an AQI of 37 at 7 a.m. and 34 at 11 a.m.

This also improved from Wednesday’s available reading of 46 at 7 a.m. and 47 at 11 a.m.

Air quality changes

EMB-7 air quality monitoring specialist Engr. Arthur Niño Calupig said shifting wind speed and direction affect how much pollution from forest fires in Indonesia reaches Metro Cebu.

Strong winds can temporarily carry pollutants away from Central Visayas, while prevailing southwest winds can transport them toward the Philippines, causing particulate concentrations to rise again.

Cooler periods from midnight to early morning may also contribute to higher concentrations as pollutants remain suspended in the air.

Calupig stressed that wind conditions alone do not determine air quality, as actual concentrations also depend on the amount of pollution reaching EMB-7’s monitoring stations.

Because these conditions can change, the bureau cannot provide a specific forecast of how severe Metro Cebu’s air quality will be in the coming days.

EMB-7 continues to encourage the public to stay informed and regularly check the latest official air-quality readings and advisories as monitoring of the reported haze continues.

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