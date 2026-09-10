Hontiveros on libel charge from Quiboloy: ‘No reason to be scared’

Sen. Risa Hontiveros and Apollo Quiboloy. INQUIRER FILE PHOTOS

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Risa Hontiveros said Thursday that she has no reason to be scared, unlike Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Apollo Quiboloy, who is wanted by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation for alleged human and sex trafficking of children, among others.

Hontiveros made the remark after Quiboloy’s legal counsel, Ferdinand Topacio, revealed the pastor’s intention to file libel and cyber libel charges against the senator and two other lawmakers.

“Kung talagang naniniwala si Quiboloy sa hustisya at sa Diyos, harapin niya ang mga paratang laban sa kanya. Managot na lang sya, imbes na baligtarin ang usapan. Dahil ako? Wala akong kailangang ikatakot,” Hontiveros said in a statement.

(If Quiboloy truly believes in justice and God, he should face the charges against him. He should just answer, instead of turning the tables. Because me? I have nothing to fear.)

READ: ‘Risa Na, Cebu’: Supporters back Hontiveros for 2028 presidential bid

Charges vs Quiboloy

She then enumerated the charges Quiboloy is facing.

“Si Quiboloy ang wanted ng FBI. Si Quiboloy ang akusado sa mga matitinding krimen. Siya ang may kasong human trafficking, sexual abuse, at child abuse. Siya ang itinuro ng mga biktima na nagtulak sa kanilang manlimos para siya ay yumaman. Siya ang itinurong sexual abuser ng mga babae at menor de edad,” the senator stressed.

(Quiboloy is wanted by the FBI. Quiboloy is accused of serious crimes. He is charged with human trafficking, sexual abuse, and child abuse. He is the one the victims have accused of forcing them to beg so that he can get rich. He is accused of being a sexual abuser of women and minors.)

READ: Cendaña to Quiboloy camp: Better libelous than sex trafficker

Furthermore, Hontiveros reiterated she will protect Quiboloy’s victims.

“Ang dapat nating protektahan ay ang mga biktima at kababayan nating naglakas-loob magsalita at lumantad laban kay Quiboloy. Hangga’t humihingi sila ng hustisya, tatayo ako sa tabi nila,” she added.

(What we must protect are the victims and our countrymen who dared to speak out and stand up against Quiboloy. As long as they demand justice, I will stand by them.)

As head of the Senate panel on women, children, family relations, and gender equality, Hontiveros led the probe into Quiboloy’s alleged involvement in human trafficking, sexual abuse of minors, forced labor and rights violations.

Quiboloy is currently detained at the Pasig City Jail, as he faces qualified human trafficking case before the Pasig City Regional Trial Court (RTC) and sexual abuse and maltreatment before the Quezon City RTC.

READ: DOJ to study US request for Quiboloy extradition

In August, the US State Department sought Quiboloy’s extradition to face several charges, particularly conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, and sex trafficking of children; sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion; conspiracy; and bulk cash smuggling. /jpv

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