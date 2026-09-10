Cebuana volleyball stars to parade in PVL’s 10th season opener in Cebu

Volleyball stars (from left) Khy Cepada, Dij Rodriguez, Barbie Jamili, Sisi Rondina, Deanna Wong, Gretchel Soltones, and Isa Molde. | PVL photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s volleyball stars will get a chance to shine on their home turf as the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) brings its 10th season grand opening to the SM Seaside Arena Cebu on October 10.

The historic season opener will feature two matches showcasing some of the country’s top players, including several homegrown Cebuana talents who will make their homecoming in front of a 16,000-capacity crowd.

The Choco Mucho Flying Titans will open the doubleheader against the Capital1 Solar Spikers at 1 p.m., with Cebuana standouts Cherry “Sisi” Rondina, Isa Molde, and Deanna Wong leading the charge for the Flying Titans.

READ: Cebu’s Khylem Progella, partner win Korea beach volleyball gold

Rondina, a native of Compostela in northern Cebu, remains one of the country’s most recognizable volleyball players. She recently added another international achievement to her résumé after teaming up with Bernadeth Pons to win the women’s beach volleyball gold medal at last year’s Southeast Asian Games in Thailand.

Wong, a native of Minglanilla, will provide the Flying Titans with her trademark playmaking as one of the PVL’s premier setters. Teaming up with them is Isa Molde, a product of Catmon Integrated School under teacher-coach Vilma Veloso, a multiple Palarong Pambansa gold medalist who has helped develop several volleyball talents from northern Cebu.

They will face a familiar Cebuano connection in Capital1 rookie Khy Cepada who happens to be also a product of Veloso’s volleyball program in Catmon.

Smashers vs Chargers

The second match, scheduled for 6 p.m., will pit the Creamline Cool Smashers against the Akari Chargers.

Creamline will feature rookie combine standout Barbie Jamili of Liloan, Cebu, who will make her PVL debut on the biggest volleyball stage in her home province.

Jamili will be joined by Cebu-based volleyball standout Dij Rodriguez, a former Southwestern University (SWU) Lady Cobra who was born in Dumaguete City.

Akari, meanwhile, will parade another product of Veloso’s volleyball program in veteran Gretchel Soltones, who also hails from Catmon.

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Decade of growth

The Cebu opening is particularly fitting as the PVL and Spikers’ Turf mark their 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of growth that has helped expand volleyball’s reach and popularity across the country.

Preparations are already underway for the season-opening festivities at the SM Seaside Arena Cebu, which broke ground in 2021 and opened to the public last July.

Bringing the PVL’s milestone season opener to Cebu also highlights the province’s long-standing contribution to Philippine volleyball.

Cebu has consistently produced elite players, promising prospects and coaches who have helped shape the sport at the national level.

Among the other PVL players with Cebuano roots are Choco Mucho’s Isa Molde of Catmon, Galeries Tower’s Dimdim Pacres, Farm Fresh players Lorene Toring and Pierre Abellana, Nxled’s Krich Macaslang, and PLDT’s Shiela Kiseo and Zenneth Perolino, among others.

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