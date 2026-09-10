Kumong Bol-Anon prelude: Asilo, PMI pugs score lopsided wins in Loon

Sugarey Leonard Pores, Jericho Acaylar, Gerwin Asilo and Dryxz Russel Sardalla. | PMI Bohol Boxing photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific and Oriental bantamweight champion Gerwin “The Gladiator” Asilo returned to the win column with a decisive unanimous decision victory over veteran Renoel Pael in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon 26: The Prelude” on Wednesday night, September 9, at the Loon Municipal Sports Complex in Bohol.

The victory marked a successful comeback for Asilo following his loss to Japan’s Keita Nakayama in April 2026 in his second fight in Japan.

The 25-year-old native of Ubay, Bohol improved his record to 13 wins, two losses and five knockouts, while Pael dropped to 24-19-2 with 12 knockouts.

In the co-main event, rising prospect Jericho Acaylar extended his unbeaten streak to five fights after defeating Alex de Quiroz by unanimous decision. De Quiroz fell to 5-3-1 with two knockouts.

Sugarey Leonard “The Farmer” Pores also scored a unanimous decision victory over Jelo Bacalso in their six-round bout. Pores improved to 10-2 with six knockouts, while Bacalso suffered his 14th loss in 22 fights.

READ: Cebu City Niños build promising boxing team for Batang Pinoy 2026

Sardalla beats Galan

In the opening bout, Dryxz Russel Sardalla defeated Anthony Galan by unanimous decision in his first scheduled six-rounder. The PMI Bohol Boxing Stable newcomer picked up his second professional victory, while Galan dropped to 3-2-2 with two knockouts.

Aside from the fight card, former two-time world champion Sivenathi Nontshinga and Regie Suganob came face-to-face for the first time since their 2023 bout as they promoted their much-anticipated rematch before boxing fans in Loon.

Suganob and Nontshinga are set to clash in an IBF world light flyweight title eliminator on September 12 at the Bohol Wisdom School in Tagbilaran City.

The bout headlines “Kumong Bol-Anon 26,” which is being billed as one of the biggest boxing events in Bohol, with three IBF regional title fights also scheduled on the undercard.

READ: Kumong Bol-Anon 26: The Prelude set for Loon

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP