Inayawan shooting: 2 suspects nabbed, drugs eyed as motive

The Inayawan shooting suspects. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In less than 24 hours, authorities apprehended two suspects allegedly responsible for killing a man Barangay Inayawan.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning, September 9, at the Dumpsite in Sitio Whiteroad, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as alias Daniel, 42, a resident of the same area.

READ: 2 suspects nabbed in Cebu City hot pursuit 19 hours after robbery

The suspects, identified as alias Jason, 21, and alias Mark, 20, both residents of Sitio Whiteroad, are now detained.

Joint investigation teams—aided by eyewitness accounts—successfully tracked down and arrested the two suspects around 2 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, in Barangay Inayawan.

1 suspect a wanted man

Authorities also discovered that one of the suspects has a pending warrant of arrest for a charge of frustrated murder.

Based on the initial investigation, police revealed that the victim’s failure to remit proceeds from illegal drugs is the primary motive behind the crime.

Meanwhile, suspects denied the allegation that they were behind the shooting, stating that one of them was at a billiard hall and that the other went outside in broad daylight to have his cellphone checked.

READ: Carcar: Police looking for person who left fetus inside paint can

“Ang una jud ana… kay nagduwa jud ko sa bilyaran duol sa amoa… bisan tan-awon pa ang CCTV, nya human, niadto ko sa akong ig-agaw nga balay, nya nakadungog na lang mi hayag-hayag na nga naay giapusil,” one suspect, alias Mark, said.

(First, I was playing billiards near our home. You can check the CCTV. Afterward, I went to my cousins house. I only heard when the the morning came that someone had been shot.)

“Naa ko sa gawas ana… mga hayag-hayag na kay magpa-bypass sa ako cellphone,” said the second suspect, alias Jason.

(It was dawn and I was outside tinkering with my phone.)

As of this posting, the two suspects may face murder case.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP