V. Rama car crash: Lawyer Gica driver’s license suspended post hit-and-run

Lawyer Edgar Gica’s car hits the front of a bakery on V. Rama Avenue, Cebu City. | Contributed photo

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has formally issued a show cause order against lawyer Edgar F. Gica following his involvement in an alleged hit-and-run incident late at night on V. Rama Avenue.

​According to initial reports gathered by traffic authorities and LTO-7, Gica was driving a Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday, September 9, past 11 p.m.when the vehicle allegedly struck several motorcycles.

Rather than stopping to render assistance, the driver reportedly sped off toward Barangay San Nicolas Proper, where the vehicle subsequently crashed into a bakery.

Police attempted to intercept and flag down the speeding luxury car during the chase, but the driver allegedly ignored police commands and continued to drive away.

READ: LTO-7 issues show cause order against SUV driver in fatal Barili crash

Multiple violations

​LTO-7 has launched an administrative investigation to evaluate potential violations of land transportation laws, specifically focusing on reckless and imprudent operation of a motor vehicle, as well as the failure of a driver to fulfill legal obligations following a road accident.

Gica has been directed to personally appear before the LTO-7 Operations Division and submit a formal written explanation, supported by relevant documents and evidence regarding the incident.

​Pending the outcome of the administrative proceedings, LTO-7 has placed Gica’s driver’s license under temporary suspension.

The Mercedes-Benz involved in the hit-and-run has also been placed under an official LTO alarm.

READ: Crane operator dies in Cebu City road accident

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