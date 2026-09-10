8 school sites, 406 artesian wells eyed as El Niño backup

JULY 16, 2023: A glimpse at the facade of the Cebu City Hall. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eight public school properties and 406 artesian wells are being eyed as potential backup water sources here for prolonged dry conditions linked to El Niño.

The City Council has urged the city government to pursue alternative and supplementary water sources, including the possible revival of groundwater development in eight city-owned school properties in coordination with the Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City Division and the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD).

This comes as the city prepares for the possible intensification of El Niño and the resulting pressure on water supplies, with the council also declaring Cebu City in a state of preparedness for the phenomenon.

Councilor Dave Tumulak sponsored the measure, which calls on Mayor Nestor Archival to identify feasible alternative sources and establish water-supply contingencies to ensure adequate and continuous supply during prolonged dry conditions.

The council’s action follows a Sept. 8 El Niño preparedness summit where city officials discussed existing and potential water sources, including artesian wells, deep wells, and rainwater harvesting.

READ: Cebu may face floods, extreme heat as habagat, El Niño overlap

Eight school properties

The council previously passed a resolution on Aug. 4 requesting DepEd Cebu City and MCWD to consider reviving a proposed groundwater development project within eight city-owned school properties.

The sites are the following:

Barrio Luz Elementary School along Archbishop Reyes Ave.

Labangon Elementary School on Katipunan St.

Don Vicente Rama High School in Basak

Bulacao Community High School in Bulacao

Pardo Elementary School on A. Gabuya St.

Quiot Elementary School on F. Sabellano St.

Punta Princesa Elementary School on Tres de Abril St.

Talamban Elementary School in Talamban

The resolution also asks the city government, DepEd, and MCWD to explore a possible tripartite agreement for the project.

Any groundwater development, however, remains subject to technical, legal, and administrative evaluation, as well as existing laws, rules, and regulations.

This means the eight school properties do not yet represent an additional water supply for the city. Their potential as groundwater sources still needs to undergo assessment before any development can proceed.

READ: El Niño: Cebu City steps up water security as threat grows

406 artesian wells

The school sites are not the only potential sources under consideration.

During the Sept. 8 El Niño Summit 2026, Engineer Paul Gelasque, head of the Department of Public Services (DPS), presented the role of the 406 artesian wells in the water supply during droughts.

The wells could supplement the city’s water supply when MCWD sources decline during prolonged dry spells, particularly in upland and interior barangays that could experience water scarcity earlier.

The city said, however, that the wells would need proper maintenance and rehabilitation to maximize their potential as alternative sources.

The 406 wells, therefore, represent an existing resource that the city can assess for possible augmentation rather than a guaranteed additional supply that can immediately replace MCWD sources.

The Sept. 8 summit sought to map available water resources and coordinate contingency measures among city offices as part of the city’s preparation for El Niño.

Other water sources in Cebu City

The City Council also passed a separate resolution on Aug. 18 urging MCWD to seriously consider the feasibility of developing other identified water sources around Cebu City.

These include sources in Gibuthan, Upper Udlon, the boundary of Barangays Tabunan and Taptap, Sitio Tagaytay in Barangay Adlaon, Buot-Bonbon River, Mangyapyap Falls in Barangay Paril, and the water impounding facility in Barangay Pamutan.

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