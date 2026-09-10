Amid Visayas rotational brownouts, House inquiry sought

A transmission tower of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines in this undated photo. | Photo courtesy of NGCP

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebu 3rd District Rep. Karen Hope F. Garcia has called for an urgent House inquiry on the power situation in the Visayas, amidst shortage of electricity and implementation of rotational brownouts.

Garcia also wants to evaluate their direct impact on power pricing.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, Garcia filed House Bill 1439 urging the House Committee on Energy to summon officials from the Department of Energy (DOE), the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), and major generation and distribution utilities to present an unvarnished assessment of the power crisis.

Currently, Cebu and other provinces have been plagued with brownouts, with data from the NGCP showing that the Visayas Grid has been under chronic strain, logging 94 yellow alerts and 31 red alerts as of September 4, with additional alerts declared until today.

READ: Cebu gov’t offices told to limit power use every Monday amid outages

Looming power price hikes

Recent reports also state that Cebu’s electricity rates could spike from roughly ₱11 to nearly ₱19 per kilowatt-hour.

The lawmaker wants the legislative inquiry to uncover the real operational status of power plants across the region and determine whether systems failures are being unfairly passed on to consumers through inflated power bills.

She raised serious concerns over recent projections, indicating that households could see their power rates jump by as much as 70 percent following short-term procurement decisions made during recent power deficits.

“The public deserves complete transparency and accountability,” Garcia said.

READ: Cebu faces longer brownouts as Visayas power shortage worsens

She argued that ordinary families are effectively being treated as a financial safety cushion for planning deficiencies and power supply breakdowns.

Mechanical failures?

The inquiry will require the DOE and key stakeholders to present a detailed, unit-by-unit outage history of power plants in the Visayas grid to verify if plant breakdowns are legitimate mechanical failures. It also aims to tackle DOE findings on generation facilities and whether show-cause orders or penalties have been issued against non-compliant operators.

Garcia also wants the Energy Regulatory Commission to explore whether distribution utilities can apply for deferred recovery of generation costs or other relief measures to protect consumers from sudden bill shock.

“We need to establish the ground truth behind these blackouts,” Garcia said.

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