Cebu builds PPP pipeline as province seeks investments, jobs

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro and PPP Center Deputy Executive Director Eleazar Ricote sign the agreement on Sept. 9, 2026. | Photo courtesy of Capitol PIO, FB Page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu is preparing infrastructure and development projects for possible private investment as the province seeks to bring in more businesses and jobs.

According to the Provincial Information Office, the initiative is part of the provincial government’s effort to address development needs while making Cebu more attractive to investors.

On September 9, the provincial government formalized its partnership with the national government’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center to help turn potential projects into investment-ready proposals.

READ: Cebu needs unified business ecosystem to keep pace with regional rivals

Building the PPP pipeline

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro and PPP Center Deputy Executive Director Eleazar Ricote signed the memorandum of agreement during the second day of the Cebu Economic Forum 4.0.

Through the partnership, the province can work with the PPP Center in determining which infrastructure projects are suitable for private-sector involvement.

The center will assist in reviewing proposed projects, studying their feasibility, and developing the requirements needed to move them through government approval and procurement.

It will also help the province identify projects that could receive assistance through the Project Development and Monitoring Facility, including funding for feasibility studies and transaction advisory services.

READ: Design for competitiveness, not decoration – CCCI

The PPP Center is the national government agency that assists public agencies in developing projects that may be carried out through public-private partnerships.

Wider opportunities

The agreement also opens the possibility of projects involving several local government units or areas across Cebu and Central Visayas.

These may cover connectivity, shared services, investment promotion, and other projects intended to support economic development in the region.

The province will form its own PPP team and assign a permanent focal person to oversee the projects and coordinate with the PPP Center.

“The purpose of this MOA is to provide a framework for cooperation and coordination between the Parties with the goal of developing a robust pipeline of PPP projects for the Province of Cebu,” the agreement states.

The partnership provides the province with a process for assessing projects before they are offered for possible private-sector participation.

Investment push

The partnership followed the provincial government’s presentation of investment opportunities during the forum’s opening day on September 8.

The two-day forum featured possible investments involving cities and municipalities, provincial government assets, PPP projects, and financing options available to businesses.

“To our investors and business community: Come to Cebu. Invest in Cebu. Grow with Cebu. We welcome investments that create jobs, introduce new technologies, strengthen our industries, and prepare us for the future,” Baricuatro said, as shared by the Provincial Information Office.

She also cited efforts to make it easier for businesses to operate in the province by simplifying procedures, shortening transaction times, clarifying requirements, and improving government responsiveness.

The forum drew potential investors from China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, India, Thailand, Singapore, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Ukraine.

The Cebu Economic Forum 4.0 was held on September 8 and 9 at the Capitol Social Hall, where government and business representatives discussed investment prospects, financing, and development opportunities in Cebu.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP