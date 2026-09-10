SEA Games medalist Fajardo trains with Donaire Sr. for pro boxing debut

Boxer Mark Ashley Fajardo (middle) with trainers Nonito Donaire Sr. (right) and Dondon Jimenea (left) at Sanman Boxing Gym. | Sanman Boxing photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano former international amateur boxing standout Mark Ashley Fajardo has begun his training camp with Sanman Boxing in General Santos City as he prepares for his much-anticipated professional debut in October.

Fajardo recently trained under veteran boxing coach Nonito Donaire Sr., the father of former four-division world champion Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr. Donaire Sr. is now one of the main trainers at Sanman Boxing.

Fajardo also received guidance from former interim world champion Reymart Gaballo.

He announced his decision to turn professional a month ago,after a promising amateur career highlighted by international medals.

SEA Games medalist turned pro boxer

The 2025 Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist is now training full-time under Donaire Sr. and fellow Sanman trainer Dondon Jimenea ahead of his pro debut.

Fajardo won the bronze medal in the men’s 69-kilogram division at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand. He lost to host fighter Bunjong Sinsiri via unanimous decision in the semifinals.

He also captured a bronze medal at the 2024 Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) Asian U22 and Youth Boxing Championships in Kazakhstan. That further established him as one of the country’s promising amateur boxers.

Fajardo now begins a new chapter in his career as a professional, using the moniker “The Hitman.” He turned pro alongside fellow Cebuano Jay Bryan Baricuatro of Talisay City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP