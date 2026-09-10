Cebu Province logs over 3,200 dengue cases from January to August

Cebu Provincial Hospital – Carcar activates its dengue fast lane. | Photo courtesy of Cebu Provincial Health Updates/FB Page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than 3,200 dengue cases have been recorded in Cebu Province from January to August 2026, with cases reported across several localities, according to the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7).

DOH-7 Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit head Dr. Eugenia Mercedes Cañal said the province recorded 3,268 cases involving patients aged two months to 93 years, with males comprising most cases.

The areas with the highest number of reported cases included the following:

Talisay City

Medellin

Toledo City

Consolacion

Minglanilla

Cordova

Dalaguete

READ: Cebu City dengue response hampered by lack of working spray machines

Despite the number of cases recorded, Cebu Province has not declared a dengue outbreak.

Cañal attributed the rising number of cases partly to continued surveillance and the wider availability of rapid dengue test kits, including those sold in markets.

“Kung mag test ka ana and mag positive ka, confirmed naman ka nga dengue. So you will now be recorded as a dengue case confirmed. Motaas gyud because of the surveillance,” Cañal said in a news forum Wednesday.

(If you get tested and the result is positive, you are already confirmed to have dengue, so you will be recorded as a confirmed dengue case. The number increases because of the surveillance.)

Cañal also said areas with larger populations may record more cases because population size is closely linked to the surrounding environment and the availability of places where mosquitoes can breed.

READ: Cebu Capitol hospitals activate dengue fast lanes as cases cluster

Bohol declares outbreak

Meanwhile, Bohol declared a province-wide dengue outbreak in late August after recording 2,217 cases and 20 deaths as of August 29, according to DOH-7 data.

As of September 9, Cañal said Bohol’s case fatality rate stood at 0.9 percent, which remains below the one percent threshold used by health authorities in assessing the severity of dengue outbreaks.

The localities with the highest number of cases included the areas:

Talibon

Tagbilaran City

Ubay

Tubigon

Getafe

Inabanga

Dauis

Trinidad

Jagna

Panglao

Cañal said field epidemiology fellows are investigating the reported deaths and the factors behind the rise in dengue cases.

She added that the findings are expected to be discussed with the Bohol Provincial Government and local government units within the week.

The outbreak declaration calls for intensified dengue prevention and control measures across Bohol, including the stricter implementation of the enhanced 4S Strategy.

Other measures include reactivating local dengue task forces and implementing Aksyon Barangay Kontra Dengue in communities across the province.

Preventing dengue

The World Health Organization said dengue is a viral infection transmitted through the bite of infected Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which thrive in warm, humid tropical climates.

To reduce the risk, the DOH continues to promote the enhanced 4S Strategy: search and destroy breeding sites, practice self-protection, seek early consultation, and support fogging or spraying when indicated. //

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