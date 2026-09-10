Cebu Greats snap six-game winning streak, playoff positioning takes hit

Jimboy Pasturan scores for the Meycauayan Marilao Gems. | MPBL media bureau photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Greats saw their six-game winning streak come to an end after the Meycauayan Marilao Gems held on for an 80–79 victory Wednesday in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season elimination phase at the Olivarez College Gym in Sucat, Parañaque.

The loss did more than halt Cebu’s impressive run; it also complicated the Greats’ bid for a higher playoff seed with the elimination round entering its homestretch.

Cebu appeared headed for a comeback after Meycauayan built an 80–73 lead with 4:03 remaining. The Gems, however, went scoreless the rest of the way but survived the Greats’ late charge.

READ: Cebu’s basketball icons to receive honors from MPBL

Two free throws each by Ichie Altamirano and Limuel Tampus, sandwiching a slam by Mark Meneses, pulled Cebu within one, 80–79.

But the Greats could not complete the comeback. Cebu went scoreless in the final 2:42, with Altamirano missing a potential go-ahead 3-pointer with 8.7 seconds left and Tampus missing a jumper with 5.1 seconds remaining.

Cebu Greats streak ends

The defeat snapped Cebu’s six-game winning streak, which included its biggest upset of the season, a 74–70 victory over defending champion Abra Solid North Weavers.

Cebu slipped to 19–6 and remained fifth in the South Division, behind Biñan (20–4), Quezon Province (17–4), Batangas (17–5), and GenSan (16–5).

Meycauayan, meanwhile, improved to 14–10 and virtually secured a top-four finish in the North Division. The Gems trail Abra (22–2), San Juan (19–3), and Caloocan (17–5), while staying ahead of Ilagan Isabela (13–11), Pasay (12–11), and Pasig City (11–11).

READ: MPBL: Cebu Greats stun Abra Weavers, snap 19-game win streak

Agem Miranda led Meycauayan with 16 points, three rebounds, and three assists. Jayson Apolonio added 11 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, while Robin Nayve had 10 points and three steals.

Meycauayan’s outside shooting proved crucial as it converted seven of 23 attempts from beyond the arc for 30.4 percent. Cebu, meanwhile, struggled from long range, making just two of 17 attempts for 11.8 percent.

Tampus led Cebu with 23 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks. Simon Camacho added 16 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, and two steals, while Meneses finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

The MPBL action continues Thursday at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna, with Zamboanga facing Negros at 3 p.m., Quezon City taking on Batangas at 5 p.m., and GenSan meeting Bataan at 7 p.m.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP