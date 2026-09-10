Mandaue City nears drug-cleared status, with only 3 barangays pending

Officials of Barangay Centro, Mandaue City take up a drainage cleaning proposal during a courtesy call in August on Mayor Jonkie Ouano and other officials. | Mandaue City Public Affairs Office/FB Photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Only three of Mandaue City’s 27 barangays need to complete the drug-clearing process, bringing the city closer to being declared a drug-cleared city.

According to Niño Krisbayani Dargantes, officer-in-charge of the Mandaue City Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Office, 24 barangays have been declared cleared of illegal drugs.

The three remaining barangays are Jagobiao, Tipolo, and Centro.

Dargantes said that Jagobiao is already up for deliberation. Tipolo and Centro are completing the technical requirements and documents.

What Mandaue City needs to do

He said that the remaining requirements are mostly minor documents and certifications, including those needed for the validation process.

Dargantes said that the City Government is hopeful that the three remaining barangays can complete the process within the year. That supports the city government’s goal of having Mandaue City declared as drug-cleared.

The process includes house-to-house visits and verification of individuals included in the drug-clearing records. Authorities can no longer find some individuals on the drug watch list. They may have died or moved to another location different from their recorded addresses.

What does being a drug-cleared city mean?

Dargantes also clarified that being declared drug-cleared does not mean being completely freed of illegal drugs.

“I-clarify lang namo kay mao baya nay misconception sa uban,” said Dargantes. (We want to clarify that because that’s a misconception some people have.)

He said that the drug-clearing process is based on lists by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Philippine National Police. Individuals on the lists undergo rehabilitation or other interventions. Officials review their cases once they complete the required interventions.

Dargantes noted that the list the agencies use dates back to 2016. This contributes to difficulties in verifying the status and whereabouts of some individuals.

Annual review for drug-cleared barangays

He urged residents and barangay officials to continue reporting suspected illegal drug activities to the PDEA and PNP. That way, these can be verified and authorities can act on them.

Meanwhile, barangays that authorities have declared drug-cleared continue to undergo monitoring through an annual retention program. None of Mandaue City’s barangays has had its drug-cleared status revoked.

The measures include barangay-based programs. Authorities also conduct regular drug testing and continued intervention for individuals who have previously undergone rehabilitation. Authorities refer back for intervention those individuals who test positive again.

He also emphasized that addiction can be a recurring problem. Individuals who complete rehabilitation may still experience an urge to use drugs but can learn to manage that through continued support.

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