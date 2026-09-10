Mandaue’s Councilor Fortuna urges probe into reported bullying

Photo: Mandaue City Councilor Carlo Fortuna. CDN Digital File Photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City Councilor Carlo Fortuna has called on the police and Barangay Tipolo officials to investigate reports of bullying involving students passing through a bridge near the Hall of Justice.

Fortuna said the complaint was raised by a former officer and resident of the Lower Tipolo Homeowners Association Inc. after her grandchildren allegedly became afraid to pass through the area on their way to school.

According to the complaint, the students were allegedly subjected to teasing and bullying by a group of young people who frequently gather near the bridge.

Fortuna described the reported incidents as bullying and urged authorities to determine whether the behavior is still happening in the area.

He also called on the police and barangay officials to intervene and address the matter, particularly since the reported victims are students and the alleged perpetrators are also minors. Fortuna’s resolution was approved by the city council during its session.

“Base sa iyang post, naay magstandby diha nga area (near bridge) magbugal-bugal, that’s actually bullying. Mao na atoa lang gihagyo atoang kapulisan ug barangay pag-imbestigar kung nagpadayun pa, ipahunong gyud na siya. I-call ang attention sa mga batan-on ug mga ginikanan,” said Fortuna.

(Based on her post, there are people who stay in that area (near the bridge) and make fun of others, and that’s actually bullying. That’s why we are asking the police and barangay officials to investigate whether it is still happening and put a stop to it. The attention of the young people and their parents should be called to the matter.)

In a social media post, the resident appealed to parents to remind their children not to bully other young people passing along the road.

She said her grandchildren were not accustomed to such behavior and had become afraid to walk through the area. One of her grandchildren, she said, had already missed two days of school because of fear following the alleged incidents.

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