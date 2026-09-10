PCG continues search for 86 missing after Palawan ferry fire

FERRY FIRE. Smoke billows from the burning MV June Aster off the waters of Coron, Palawan, on Thursday (Sept. 10, 2026). The Philippine Coast Guard is searching for 86 individuals still missing after the fire broke out on the passenger vessel on Wednesday night, with 43 survivors and five casualties confirmed so far. (Photo courtesy of PCG)

MANILA – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is searching for 86 people still missing after a fire broke out aboard the passenger Ro-Ro cargo vessel MV June Aster off Coron, Palawan, on Wednesday.

In a press conference at the PCG National Headquarters in Port Area, Manila Thursday, PCG spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said 43 survivors and five casualties have so far been confirmed, based on the manifest submitted by the vessel’s captain showing a total of 134 people on board, comprising 117 passengers and 17 crew.

The vessel, owned and operated by Atienza Interisland Ferries Inc., departed the Port of Batangas at around 8:13 p.m. on Tuesday and was set to arrive in Coron at 6 p.m. the following day.

Cayabyab said the PCG received a report of the fire at around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday from an employee of the shipping company, prompting the immediate deployment of PCG assets, as well as nearby vessels, private floating assets and fisherfolk in the area.

She said the swift response was consistent with the agency’s “10:30 doctrine” under its Intensified Community Assistance, Awareness, Response and Enforcement (iCARE) program, which requires small assets to be deployed within 10 minutes of an incident report.

As of Thursday, the fire had not yet been declared out, with the PCG vessel BRP Suluan reporting thick smoke still emanating from the ship.

PCG personnel have not yet been able to board the vessel due to the continued presence of smoke, which poses a suffocation risk to responders.

“Our topmost priority, aside from conducting the search and rescue, is to ensure the safety of our responders,” she said.

The vessel appears to have drifted due to strong currents and wind, with its position shifting from about 4 nautical miles off Barangay Turda to around 7.6 nautical miles as of Thursday.

The PCG is coordinating with coastal barangays and has broadcast radio advisories asking vessels and aircraft in the area to watch for unusual floating objects and report possible sightings of survivors.

Search operations are also being guided by the PCG’s Search and Rescue Optimization Planning System, a science-based tool that factors in wind and current data to estimate possible drift locations.

On the cause of the fire, she said one survivor recounted hearing a loud explosion near the cargo hold before smoke and flames quickly spread through the vessel.

She declined to speculate on the cause, saying a comprehensive investigation is underway.

“We will not give a conclusive statement,” she said, adding that the testimonies of survivors and crew would form part of the investigation.

The PCG is also looking into whether the shipping company may be held liable, including whether the crew was negligent in its response once the fire broke out.

The agency is still verifying reports that two Chilean nationals may have been among those on board, along with the identities and roles of the survivors already rescued.

She noted that some of the 43 survivors did not have life jackets when rescued, saying the explosion and fire likely caused passengers to jump overboard immediately.

The ship passed a Vessel Safety Enforcement Inspection on March 10, 2026, and was found compliant with safety requirements, including having enough life jackets on board for its certified capacity of 333 passengers and crew.

Most of the 43 survivors were brought to Coron District Hospital, with some already discharged as of Thursday, she said.

She added that PCG commandant Adm. Ronnie Gil Gavan has directed the intensification of pre-departure inspections for all vessels nationwide following the incident. (PNA)

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