Pope Leo names Boholano priest as 8th Bishop of Tagbilaran

Bishop Bai Varquez (rightmost), formerly of the Diocese of Borongan, joins his former classmates, Bishop Soc Mesiona of the Diocese of Puerto Princesa and Bishop Fabs Tagura of the Vicariate of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro. | Bishop Crispin Varquez/FB Photo

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol — About 37 years after he became a priest, Most Rev. Crispin “Bai” Barrete Varquez, D.D., has been named the eighth Bishop of Tagbilaran.

With the appointment, Pope Leo XIV brought back to Bohol a priest who spent much of his early ministry years in the diocese.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Tagbilaran announced the appointment on Thursday, September 10, describing it as a homecoming for one of its own.

Varquez, 65, was born on Dec. 5, 1960, in Barangay Calinginan Sur, Sevilla, Bohol.

‘A deeply meaningful homecoming’

He began his priestly formation at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary in Tagbilaran. There, he earned a degree in philosophy, before pursuing theology at St. Augustine Major Seminary in Tagaytay, Cavite.

He was ordained to the priesthood on April 14, 1989.

“There is something deeply meaningful in this homecoming. A bishop does not cease to be a son of the Church simply because he is entrusted with the office of shepherd. Rather, his identity as a son becomes the foundation of his fatherly care,” the Diocese of Tagbilaran said in a Facebook post.

Bishop Varquez’s first assignment was in Mindoro, where he served as an assistant parish priest. He later devoted much of his ministry to the formation of seminarians. He served in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary in Tagbilaran and St. Augustine Major Seminary in Tagaytay from the 1990s until 2000.

The new Bishop of Tagbilaran’s years of service

He then served as parish priest in several parishes in the Diocese of Tagbilaran. In January 2007, he was appointed vicar general, becoming closely involved in the pastoral and administrative affairs of the diocese.

His ministry eventually took him beyond Bohol.

On Aug. 4, 2007, Varquez was appointed Bishop of Borongan. He received his episcopal ordination later that year and was installed as the sixth Bishop of Borongan. That began nearly two decades of ministry in Eastern Samar.

As Bishop of Borongan, he served the clergy, religious, and lay faithful of the diocese.

Cebu Archbishop Uy welcomes the development

Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy welcomed Bishop Varquez’s appointment.

“Kalipay natong tanan (It’s a joy we all share),” Archbishop Uy said in a Facebook post.

Uy also served as Bishop of Tagbilaran before Pope Leo XIV appointed him Archbishop of Cebu in September 2025.

In March 2026, Pope Leo XIV appointed then-Father Gerardo Saco Jr. as Bishop of Tagbilaran. However, Saco later relinquished the appointment, citing a change of heart after prayer and personal limitations.

Varquez’s appointment now ends the vacancy. It brings back to the Diocese of Tagbilaran a bishop who served in the local church before being called to lead another diocese.

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