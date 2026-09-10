CESAFI SEASON 26: SCSC Baby Warriors escape DBTC in thriller

SCSC Baby Warriors and coaching staff pose for a group photo. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors held off the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 65-64, in a thrilling Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 high school basketball game Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The victory put the Baby Warriors in the win column after a winless campaign last season, improving their record to 1-1. The Greywolves, meanwhile, dropped to 1-2.

DBTC came out firing and built an 11-point lead, 34-25, early in the second period before SCSC quickly turned the momentum around.

The Baby Warriors surged ahead, 37-35, at halftime and continued to dictate the pace in the second half, stretching their lead to 10 points, 54-44.

The Greywolves refused to go away, however, trimming the deficit to six heading into the final period and setting up a tight finish.

The teams were tied at 62 with 54.7 seconds remaining when John Philip Sardido sank crucial free throws to put SCSC back in front. The Baby Warriors then added to their lead on a fastbreak layup, while Heath Lauren Macapil also delivered four points down the stretch.

DBTC outscored SCSC, 18-11, in the final period but could not complete the comeback after Christian Lambayan missed a potential game-winning layup in the closing seconds.

Lance Luther Aballe and Macapil led the Baby Warriors with 13 points apiece, while Ahron Andrei Casul added 10.

Zane Ondoy paced the Greywolves with 14 points, followed by Antonio Joseph Issifu with 13 and Lambayan with 11.

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