Daily Gospel, September 11, 2026
This is the Daily Gospel of September 11, 2026, which is the Friday of the Twenty-third week in Ordinary Time.
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This is the Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 6, 39-42.
Jesus told his disciples a parable: “Can a blind person guide a blind person? Will not both fall into a pit?
No disciple is superior to the teacher; but when fully trained, every disciple will be like his teacher.
Why do you notice the splinter in your brother’s eye, but do not perceive the wooden beam in your own?
How can you say to your brother, ‘Brother, let me remove that splinter in your eye,’ when you do not even notice the wooden beam in your own eye? You hypocrite! Remove the wooden beam from your eye first; then you will see clearly to remove the splinter in your brother’s eye.”
SOURCE: dailygospel.org
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