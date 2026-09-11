Cesafi season 26: UC goes 2-0 with win over USC

UC Webmasters players and coaching staff with athletic director Jessica Honorides (in white shirt). | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters turned a highly anticipated marquee matchup into a one-sided affair, steamrolling the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 81-63, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament on Thursday night, Sept. 10, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Webmasters improved to 2-0 to start the season, handing USC its first loss after the Warriors opened their campaign with an impressive victory over four-time defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers.

Ricofer Sordilla led the way for UC, catching fire from all areas of the floor to finish with a game-high 23 points. He shot 7-of-13 from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, while adding three rebounds, two steals and an assist.

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UC team captain Luther Leonard dominated the paint with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, along with four assists and a block.

Maverick Eligoyo also delivered another solid performance as UC’s third scoring option, contributing 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.

USC was led by James Paolo Gica, who scored 18 points on 7-of-17 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Jhoernel Tangkay added 15 points and seven rebounds, while RJ Enriquez finished with 10 points.

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The Webmasters controlled the boards, 41-31, and eventually built their biggest lead of 18 points in the fourth quarter.

USC, however, gave UC a tough fight early, with the game featuring six lead changes and five deadlocks before the Webmasters began to pull away in the second period.

UC took a 40-31 lead into halftime and steadily extended its advantage in the second half to secure its second straight victory.

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