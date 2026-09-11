Motorcycle hits bus conductor crossing street in Cebu City, crashes: 3 hurt

Emergency medical responders check and give first aid to three people who figured in a road accident early this morning along MJ Cuenco Avenue in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City. | Elikha Joy Janaban

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three people were injured after a motorcycle crashed into a bus conductor crossing the street at past 5 a.m. today along M.J. Cuenco Avenue in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

Initial investigation showed that the bus conductor was crossing the street from the northbound lane to the opposite side of the road when a motorcycle, going southbound toward a mall, slammed into him.

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The victim fell on the road while the motorcycle, with its driver and female passenger, also fell on the road as their vehicle crashed.

According to medical emergency responders, the bus conductor suffered a head injury, while the motorcycle rider and his female passenger suffered cuts and bruises.

Traffic policemen are investigating the road crash as of this posting.

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