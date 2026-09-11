Cebu to see cloudy skies, rain showers, thunderstorms amid habagat

Cebu City skyline. CDN Digital file photo | Brian Ochoa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu will experience partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms on Friday, September 11, as the southwest monsoon or habagat affects the Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its Regional Weather Forecast for Visayas issued at 5 a.m. Friday, Cebu might experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms from 5 a.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday.

Metro Cebu temperatures are expected to range from 28°C to 34°C.

Winds in Cebu will be light to moderate from the southwest, while coastal waters are expected to remain slight to moderate.

READ: Cebu to see generally fair weather, isolated rains due to habagat

Habagat affects Visayas

Pagasa said the southwest monsoon is affecting Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and the Visayas.

Western Visayas, along with Occidental Mindoro and Palawan including the Kalayaan Islands, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Visayas, including Cebu, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Across the Visayas, Palawan including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, winds will be light to moderate from the southwest to south, with slight to moderate seas.

READ: Light rains seen Sunday; heavier downpours may return Monday

‘Mostly cloudy’ weekend

In its extended weather outlook, Pagasa said the Visayas might experience mostly cloudy to cloudy skies on Saturday, September 12, and Sunday, September 13, with a moderate chance of rain showers or thunderstorms, most likely in the afternoon or evening.

The region is expected to have temperatures ranging from 25°C to 34°C, while the heat index may reach 37°C to 40°C, classified as “Extreme Caution.”

Winds are forecast to blow from the southwest at 15 to 30 kilometers per hour on Saturday, before shifting to northwest to west on Sunday.

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