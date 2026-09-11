Cebu Festival Cup to bring international flag football competition to Cebu

One of the highlights from the previous flag football tournament organized by the CIFFA. | CIFFA photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu is set to host a major and first of its kind 5v5 flag football tournament featuring international teams as the Cebu Integrated Flag Football Association (CIFFA) stages the ‘Cebu Festival Cup’ this weekend, September 12 to 13, at the Dynamic Herb Sports and Recreation Park.

A total of 25 teams from the men’s and women’s divisions will compete in the tournament. The two-day competition will feature teams from Taiwan and South Korea, along with several squads from Luzon and Mindanao, allowing local players an opportunity to compete against a diverse field of athletes.

“This would be the first 5v5 flag football tournament in Cebu wherein international teams from Taiwan and South Korea will be coming. To add, we have multiple teams from Luzon and Mindanao that will also be competing in this event,” said CIFFA chairman Siegfred Agraviador.

READ: What is flag football and why is it a thriving sport in Cebu?

Agraviador said the tournament was also an important step in CIFFA’s effort to expand the reach of flag football in Cebu and introduce the sport to a wider audience, particularly young athletes.

“This is important because this will showcase what flag football has to offer through a wider audience. Aligned with our goal na makatabang nga mu-grow ang sport (is to help the sport grow) here in Cebu, especially to kids aged 17U,” he said.

The tournament is expected to provide high-level competition while also creating opportunities for camaraderie and community-building within the growing flag football scene.

The men’s division will feature Pirates, Punk Panda Raiders, Blitzkrieg, Assassins, Halyx Flockers, Tropersee Ravens, Free Agents, Mindanao Datus, Davao Legionnaires, Chunky Carabaos, Huskies FFA, Manila Mamba and Panthers.

Representing the international contingent in the men’s division are Wolves International and Apex Apes.

In the women’s division, the competing teams are Assassins, Shadow Claws Mindanao Dayami, Huskis, Chunkie Carabao, Manila Supersonic, Hiraya and Grin Reapers.

The international women’s teams are Savage Ladies and Wolves.

With a mix of local, national and international teams, the Cebu Festival Cup is expected to serve as a showcase of the sport’s growing presence while strengthening connections among athletes, fans and the local community.

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