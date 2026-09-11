2027 PH holidays: Full list of regular, special non-working days
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipinos can start planning their 2027 breaks after Malacañang released the list of regular holidays and special non-working days for next year, including several long-weekend opportunities.
The holiday calendar covers regular holidays, special non-working days, and a special working day, with additional dates designated as special non-working days.
Regular holidays 2027
The following regular holidays will be observed nationwide in 2027:
- New Year’s Day — January 1, Friday
- Maundy Thursday — March 25, Thursday
- Good Friday — March 26, Friday
- Araw ng Kagitingan — April 9, Friday
- Labor Day — May 1, Saturday
- Independence Day — June 12, Saturday
- National Heroes Day — August 30, Monday
- Bonifacio Day — November 30, Tuesday
- Christmas Day — December 25, Saturday
- Rizal Day — December 30, Thursday
The dates for Eid’l Fitr and Eid’l Adha, which also count as regular holidays, are normally declared separately based on the Islamic lunar calendar.
For 2027 planning purposes, current calendar references place Eid’l Fitr around March 10, and Eid’l Adha around May 17, but these dates should not be treated as final until covered by the appropriate presidential proclamations.
Special non-working days 2027
The following dates fall under the special non-working category:
- Chinese New Year — February 6, Saturday
- Black Saturday — March 27, Saturday
- Ninoy Aquino Day — August 21, Saturday
- All Saints’ Day — November 1, Monday
- All Souls’ Day — November 2, Tuesday
- Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary — Dec. 8, Wednesday
- Christmas Eve — December 24, Friday
- Last Day of the Year — Decemer 31, Friday
READ: EXPLAINER: Regular vs. Special Non-Working Holidays
Special working day 2027
The Edsa People Power Revolution Anniversary falls on February 25, Thursday, and is classified as a special working day.
Unlike a special non-working day, a special working day remains an ordinary working day and does not carry the additional premium pay applicable to special non-working days.
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What happens to workers’ pay?
The classification of a holiday matters to employees who report for work.
For a regular holiday, employees who work receive 200 percent of their basic wage for the first eight hours. Those who do not work generally receive 100 percent of their daily wage, subject to the statutory conditions on holiday pay.
If a regular holiday falls on an employee’s rest day and the employee works, the employee receives an additional 30 percent of the 200 percent holiday rate. Overtime work also carries an additional premium.
For a special non-working day, the default rule is “no work, no pay,” unless a company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement provides otherwise.
Employees who work on a special non-working day receive an additional 30 percent of their basic wage, or 130 percent for the first eight hours.
If the special day also falls on the employee’s rest day, the premium rises to 50 percent, or 150 percent of the basic wage.
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