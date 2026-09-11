2027 PH holidays: Full list of regular, special non-working days

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipinos can start planning their 2027 breaks after Malacañang released the list of regular holidays and special non-working days for next year, including several long-weekend opportunities.

The holiday calendar covers regular holidays, special non-working days, and a special working day, with additional dates designated as special non-working days.

Regular holidays 2027

The following regular holidays will be observed nationwide in 2027:

New Year’s Day — January 1, Friday

Maundy Thursday — March 25, Thursday

Good Friday — March 26, Friday

Araw ng Kagitingan — April 9, Friday

Labor Day — May 1, Saturday

Independence Day — June 12, Saturday

National Heroes Day — August 30, Monday

Bonifacio Day — November 30, Tuesday

Christmas Day — December 25, Saturday

Rizal Day — December 30, Thursday

The dates for Eid’l Fitr and Eid’l Adha, which also count as regular holidays, are normally declared separately based on the Islamic lunar calendar.

For 2027 planning purposes, current calendar references place Eid’l Fitr around March 10, and Eid’l Adha around May 17, but these dates should not be treated as final until covered by the appropriate presidential proclamations.

Special non-working days 2027

The following dates fall under the special non-working category:

Chinese New Year — February 6, Saturday

Black Saturday — March 27, Saturday

Ninoy Aquino Day — August 21, Saturday

All Saints’ Day — November 1, Monday

All Souls’ Day — November 2, Tuesday

Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary — Dec. 8, Wednesday

Christmas Eve — December 24, Friday

Last Day of the Year — Decemer 31, Friday

READ: EXPLAINER: Regular vs. Special Non-Working Holidays

Special working day 2027

The Edsa People Power Revolution Anniversary falls on February 25, Thursday, and is classified as a special working day.

Unlike a special non-working day, a special working day remains an ordinary working day and does not carry the additional premium pay applicable to special non-working days.

READ: Dole reminds employers, workers of pay rules during work suspensions

What happens to workers’ pay?

The classification of a holiday matters to employees who report for work.

For a regular holiday, employees who work receive 200 percent of their basic wage for the first eight hours. Those who do not work generally receive 100 percent of their daily wage, subject to the statutory conditions on holiday pay.

If a regular holiday falls on an employee’s rest day and the employee works, the employee receives an additional 30 percent of the 200 percent holiday rate. Overtime work also carries an additional premium.

For a special non-working day, the default rule is “no work, no pay,” unless a company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement provides otherwise.

Employees who work on a special non-working day receive an additional 30 percent of their basic wage, or 130 percent for the first eight hours.

If the special day also falls on the employee’s rest day, the premium rises to 50 percent, or 150 percent of the basic wage.

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