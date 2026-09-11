Resil Mojares honored with Day of National Mourning on September 12

Professor Emeritus Resil B. Mojares. CDN Digital file, Rene Elevera

CEBU CITY, Philippines — September 12, 2026, has been declared a Day of National Mourning following the death of National Artist for Literature Resil B. Mojares, who passed away on September 5, a day after his 83rd birthday.

Under Proclamation No. 1434, signed on September 10 by Executive Secretary Ralph Recto by the authority of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, the country will honor Mojares for his invaluable contributions to Philippine literature, cultural studies, regional history, and the formation of Cebuano and national identity.

Palace honors Mojares’ contributions

In the proclamation, Malacañang cited Mojares’ works and achievements as a teacher, scholar, essayist, fictionist, and historian, noting his vital role in championing regional scholarship and national culture.

Mojares was declared a National Artist under Proclamation No. 606, series of 2018, in recognition of his body of work and achievements.

READ: Encounters with Dr. Resil Mojares: The constant stranger at bookstores

The Palace said his passing is a great loss to the Filipino people and to the country’s cultural and artistic community.

It also recognized Mojares as a pivotal figure in Philippine literature and cultural studies, saying his contributions significantly enriched the nation’s understanding and appreciation of its literary and cultural heritage.

Flag to fly at half-mast

As part of the national mourning, the proclamation directs that the Philippine flag be flown at half-mast from sunrise to sunset on September 12.

The directive covers all government buildings and installations throughout the Philippines and abroad.

READ: Eminent Cebuano scholar, National Artist Resil Mojares; 83

The proclamation cited Section 27(k), Chapter 1 of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act No. 8491, or the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines, in relation to Proclamation No. 1001, series of 1972, as amended, as the basis for the half-mast directive.

The proclamation also said the nation mourns and joins Mojares’ family and friends in the period of grief and remembrance.

Thus, September 12 will serve as a nationwide observance honoring Mojares and recognizing his contributions to Philippine literary and cultural heritage.

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