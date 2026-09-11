Elderly pedestrian killed in Brgy. Mabolo motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crash in Barangay Mabolo left one man dead and two persons injured on early Friday, September 11. | Elikha Joy Janaban

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 61-year-old man died after being struck by a motorcycle along MJ Cuenco Avenue in Barangay Mabolo early Friday morning, September 11.

Police identified the fatality as Romeo Banzon, a resident of Cogon Waze, Carmen, Cebu.

According to an initial report from the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office (TEU-CCPO), the incident occurred at around 5:40 a.m. across Maiqui’s Bread on M. J. Cuenco Avenue.

CCTV footage from the Cebu City Eagle Eye and initial statements indicate that a Yamaha Aerox motorcycle — driven by alias “Jay”, 31, with his wife, alias “Anne, 27, as back rider — was traveling along the inner lane toward Juan Luna Avenue.

Banzon was crossing the avenue from the direction of BPI toward Maiqui’s Bread when he was hit by the oncoming motorcycle as he reached the inner lane.

READ: Motorcycle hits bus conductor crossing street in Cebu City, crashes: 3 hurt

The impact threw all three individuals onto the pavement.

Banzon, along with the driver and his back rider, suffered physical injuries. The motorcycle also sustained damage.

Emergency responders rushed Banzon to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) for immediate treatment. However, attending physicians pronounced him dead at around 7:10 a.m.

Authorities are now preparing charges of Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Homicide, Physical Injury, and Damage to Property against the motorcycle driver.

READ: Quezon road mishaps: 2 motorcyclists dead, 2 hurt

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