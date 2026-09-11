Lawyer Edgar Gica faces probe over alleged drunk driving, hit-and-run

Lawyer Edgar Gica’s car hits the front of a bakery on V. Rama Avenue, Cebu City. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office Region VII (LTO-7) is currently investigating an allegation that Attorney Edgar Gica was driving drunk when the Mercedes-Benz allegedly struck multiple vehicles before crashing into a bakery in Cebu City.

Gica, father of Dumanjug Mayor Efren “Gungun” Gica, was identified as the driver of the vehicle involved in the September 9 incident along V. Rama Avenue, according to a traffic incident report and an LTO-7 Show Cause Order.

In a statement issued Friday, September 11, LTO-7 said the alleged drunk driving is among the circumstances being examined in the administrative investigation.

The agency is also looking into whether the reported incidents violated existing land transportation laws, including reckless or imprudent operation of a motor vehicle, the duties of a driver involved in a vehicular accident, and provisions under Republic Act No. 10586, or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013.

READ: V. Rama car crash: Lawyer Gica driver’s license suspended post hit-and-run

Allegedly struck several vehicles

The LTO-7 show-cause order said the administrative investigation stemmed from widespread media coverage of a hit-and-run incident involving a gray Mercedes-Benz sedan, reportedly driven by Gica, at around 11 p.m. on September 9 along V. Rama Avenue.

Based on initial information received by the agency, the vehicle allegedly struck several motorcycles before proceeding toward Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City, where it subsequently crashed into a bakery.

Law enforcement authorities attempted to stop the vehicle following the incident. However, Gica failed or refused to pull over and instead continued driving toward San Nicolas.

The LTO said the alleged collisions, failure to stop when signaled by authorities, and continued operation of the vehicle until it crashed into the bakery warranted an administrative investigation.

Police report

A traffic incident report from the Cebu City Police Office’s Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) said Gica was being escorted for further investigation following an earlier collision with a taxi along Tormis Street, Sambag 1, when he struck a parked Honda Beat motorcycle and an e-bike near Shell V. Rama Gas Station.

Gica sustained injuries from the crash and was brought to Miller Hospital, while the Mercedes-Benz was impounded and taken to the TEU office.

READ: Bam Aquino files bill to strengthen laws vs drunk driving

The report said Gica, through his son Efren Z. Gica, settled the incident on site with the owners of the bakeshop, motorcycle, and e-bike.

The 63-year-old taxi driver later went to the TEU office and identified the Mercedes-Benz as the vehicle that hit his taxi, which sustained a scratch on its rear left-side passenger door.

Another vehicle owner also reported that his Honda Civic had been sideswiped by the older Gica’s vehicle.

Both the taxi driver and the vehicle owner expressed their intention not to pursue criminal negligence charges, provided Gica shoulders their vehicle repair expenses.

Administrative investigation vs Edgar Gica

Gica was directed to appear before the LTO-7 Operations Division and submit his written comment or explanation, together with pertinent documents and evidence.

Pending the investigation, LTO-7 has preventively suspended his driver’s license and placed the Mercedes-Benz under alarm.

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