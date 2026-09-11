Car racing on highway kills man crossing pedestrian lane, driver flees

A traffic policeman checks the Toyota Vios involved in the road accident along Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City at past 3 a.m. on Friday, September 11. | Contributed photo via Futch Anthony Inso

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A 42-year-old man, who was crossing a pedestrian lane, died after he was run over by one of two cars — a Toyota Vios — racing along a national highway in Cebu City at past 3 a.m. on Friday, September 11.

This happened along Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue, Barangay Banilad, Cebu City.

The victim, Ralph Salise, a resident of Barangay Banilad, Cebu City, was rushed to the hospital for treatment but he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital by the attending physician.

Police said the victim suffered several severe injuries to his body.

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Police have identified the driver, who managed to flee after he ran over the victim, and the authorities are trying to locate and arrest him as of this posting.

The authorities also managed to arrest the driver of the second car — a Toyota Raize — who helped the driver of the Toyota Vios to escape.

Investigation showed that at past 3 a.m., the victim crossed the highway from a nearby gasoline station using the pedestrian lane.

It was then that a speeding Toyota Vios slammed into the victim as he crossed the street using the pedestrian lane.

Police later learned that the driver of the Toyota Vios was racing against his friend driving a Toyota Raize.

This is the second vehicle used by the driver of a Toyota Vios who ran over and killed a man crossing a pedestrian lane. | Contributed photo via Futch Anthony Inso

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Witnesses told police that the driver of the Toyota Vios, after hitting the victim, stopped and parked his vehicle near the gasoline station. The Toyota Raize followed and stopped near the parked Toyota Vios.

The Toyota Vios driver and his minor passenger then got off and boarded the Toyota Raize and they started to leave the area.

A Green Taxi tried to block their path to prevent them from escaping, but the driver of the Toyota Raize rammed the taxi and then sped off and escaped.

Later, the driver of the Toyota Raize returned to the accident area. Witnesses then informed police of his presence, who then arrested Toyota Raize driver.

They later learned that the Toyota Raize driver dropped off the driver of the Toyota Vios near a commercial establishment in Barangay Basak, Mandaue City.

He returned to the area to check on the Toyota Vios involved in the fatal road incident.

With the arrest of the Toyota Raize driver, who is a resident of a subdivision in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, they identified the Toyota Vios driver.

However, authorities were still trying to find out where the Toyota Vios driver lived and as of this posting, they were still trying to locate and arrest him.

The arrested driver was detained at the Cebu City Police Office detention cell pending the filing of charges.

Authorities said the arrested driver would be charged with Obstruction of Justice and Reckless Imprudence Resulting to Damage to Property for ramming the Green Taxi as they escaped from the gasoline station.

The driver of the Toyota Vios, who remained at large, will be facing a charge of Reckless Imprudence Resulting to Homicide.

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