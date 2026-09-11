Ombudsman declines to rule on Cebu City-ACTIEF scholarship deal row

Office of the Ombudsman – Visayas Area Office Cebu | Photo from Google via Angel Ybanez

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The council’s bid here to obtain an Ombudsman ruling on its concerns over a proposed scholarship agreement with the Asian College of Technology International Educational Foundation Inc. (ACTIEF) has been dismissed.

The anti-graft office said it does not issue advisory opinions on matters that could later become actual cases.

The Office of the Ombudsman for the Visayas approved the evaluator’s report dated May 29, 2026, which recommended the outright dismissal of the council’s endorsement for “lack of any issue requiring resolution” by the office.

The action does not constitute a ruling that the proposed agreement complied with the city’s requirements or that the council’s concerns lacked basis. Rather, the Ombudsman said it could not issue an advisory opinion because doing so could prejudge matters that might later fall under its investigative and adjudicative jurisdiction.

READ: Cebu City Council rejects ACTIEF Pit-os scholarship deal, 8–7 vote

The council had endorsed the matter to the Ombudsman following its April rejection of a proposed memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the city and ACTIEF.

The proposed agreement would have accredited ACTIEF’s Pit-os campus under the city’s scholarship program.

Council raised compliance concerns

The council’s majority bloc voted 8–7 on April 14 to reject the resolution authorizing Mayor Nestor Archival to enter into the MOA with ACTIEF.

Councilor Harry Eran said the institution’s application still had deficiencies despite earlier referrals to the council committees on laws and scholarships for compliance review.

He said councilors had sought to defer the measure to give ACTIEF time to complete its requirements, but the proposal proceeded to a vote.

READ: Ombud asks DepEd-7 to act on ACT student mobilization probe

Among the concerns raised were missing documents and incomplete attachments required under the city’s scholarship accreditation guidelines.

Eran also raised a separate question on whether each ACTIEF campus should undergo accreditation individually, saying the city evaluates facilities and compliance on a per-campus basis.

READ: ACT accreditation: Why Cebu City Council majority rejected ACTIEF scholarship deal

Conflict-of-interest question also raised

The council also questioned a possible conflict of interest involving the institution.

Eran referred to a previous case involving a former elected official, while Councilor Mikel Rama said the matter required clarification from oversight agencies, including the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Ombudsman.

Rama said the council had to consider potential legal risks before approving agreements involving public funds.

“We are bound to ensure that all agreements are free from procedural voids and legal vulnerabilities,” Rama said.

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