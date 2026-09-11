Danao parade stabbing: Teenager, companions subject of manhunt

The victim, seated on a wheelchair in the hospital where responders took him. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Law enforcement authorities here have launched a hot pursuit operation against a 17-year-old minor and his companions who fled following a violent stabbing incident along the National Road in Barangay Poblacion on Thursday night, September 10.

The victim, identified by local police as 22-year-old laborer alias “Kim,” a resident of Barangay Looc, was rushed to the Cebu Provincial Hospital after suffering two stab wounds in the back.

Intervention turned violent

According to an initial investigation by the Danao City Police Station, the incident occurred around 8 p.m. amid the crowd that gathered for the Sinugdan sa Danao parade, a civic event marking the start of the city’s annual fiesta celebrations.

READ: Inayawan shooting: 2 suspects nabbed, drugs eyed as motive

Investigators stated that “Kim” attempted to intervene and pacify the 17-year-old suspect, who was aggressively pushing a companion in the street.

The intervention angered the minor. Supported by his group, the suspect confronted “Kim.”

As the argument escalated, the minor drew a sharp weapon and stabbed the victim twice in the back before fleeing into the crowd.

Ongoing pursuit

Responding medical personnel immediately transported the victim to the nearby provincial hospital in Danao City for emergency treatment.

Local police officers have deployed tracking units across neighboring barangays to locate the underage suspect and identify his accomplices.

Authorities are appealing to witnesses present at the parade route to come forward with any information or video footage that could assist in tracking down the perpetrators.

READ: 2 suspects nabbed in Cebu City hot pursuit 19 hours after robbery

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