Cesafi Season 2026: Five-peat champion SHS-AdC opens title bid vs. UV

Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles during the awarding ceremony following last year’s finals. | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five-time reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) high school champion Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles will open their title-retention bid against former powerhouse University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers on Saturday, September 12, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The matchup headlines a four-game schedule as the Magis Eagles begin their quest for a sixth straight high school championship.

Coach Rommel Rasmo, the winningest high school coach in Cesafi history, is confident his team can endure another long and grinding season, much like it did during last year’s historic five-peat campaign.

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“I’m very hopeful for this team. Yung first game namin is against UV, so medyo challenging. But you know, there’s no other choice but to be ready and compete in our first game,” said Rasmo, who has remained reserved whenever asked about his team’s chances each season.

Despite his cautious approach, Rasmo has enough weapons to compete with the league’s best. However, the Magis Eagles face an even more demanding campaign with the addition of San Roque College de Cebu (SRCDC) Greyhounds and Paref Springdale School Titans to the Cesafi high school tournament.

Basa at the helm

Leading SHS-AdC’s title defense is reigning Cesafi Finals MVP Lian Kent Basa, along with big man Jibson Gaviola. Both players were selected to the Gilas Youth team during the summer.

The Magis Eagles also enter the season with plenty of experience and preparation after competing in the Palarong Pambansa and several offseason tournaments in and outside Cebu. They also captured the PRISAA high school national championship last summer in Bacolod City.

Rasmo, however, had to deal with a scheduling conflict involving the Department of Education (DepEd) qualifiers in the Mandaue District, tournaments that serve as a pathway to the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) and eventually the Palarong Pambansa.

Despite the hectic schedule, Rasmo remains confident in his players and continues to preach his familiar “one game at a time” mentality.

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“With all honesty again, I’m really confident with my material noh. It’s not only about Basa (Lian Kent), but other players such as Recio, Gaviola, and we have a new player from Bacolod. I truly believe that he will step up. I believe this group ngayon will compete until the end, and I’m aware that the other teams have strengthened their team. We will take it one game at a time.”

Before their 2 p.m. tipoff against the Baby Lancers on Saturday, Rasmo also revealed the Magis Eagles’ latest addition in versatile forward Vince Lapore of Tay Tung High School in Bacolod.

Lapore has already shown glimpses of his potential while playing for SHS-AdC in an offseason tournament in Consolacion, Cebu, and will be one of the new faces expected to contribute to the Magis Eagles’ bid for a sixth consecutive Cesafi crown.

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