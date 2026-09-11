‘Resign!’: Sara Duterte calls on ‘lying, abusive’ Marcos to step down

Vice President Sara Duterte is seen here stepping out of the van to attend her arraignment at the Quezon City Regional Trial Court regarding the grave threats case against filed her. INQUIRER / JASON SIGALES

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte has urged her former ally, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to resign from his position.

“Patuloy tayong manawagan ng paglayas ng problema ng ating bayan na ang pangalan ay Bongbong Marcos,” said Duterte said at a Friday rally with her supporters after her arraignment before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court was deferred.

(We continue to call on the departure of our problem by the name of Bongbong Marcos.)

“Resign! Umalis ka diyan! Sinungaling ka! Abusado ka!”

(Resign! Step down! You’re a liar! You’re abusive!)

READ: Duterte supporters in Cebu regret supporting Marcos Jr: ‘Na budol mi’

Duterte was charged with grave threats before the Quezon City court for allegedly saying in November 2024 that she had asked someone to kill Marcos, First Lady Liza Marcos and presidential cousin and then-House Speaker Martin Romualdez if she was killed.

She was set to be arraigned before the court on Friday morning, but upon a motion from her camp, the arraignment was postponed.

She has also filed a petition with the Supreme Court to block the proceedings.

Speaking to her supporters after the arraignment had been deferred, the vice president pointed blame at the president for the cases against her.

“Wala siyang utang na loob sa taumbayan. Wala siyang utang na loob sa lahat na pumunta ng presinto para iluklok siya sa pwesto. Wala siyang hiya,” Duterte maintained.

READ: Marcos asked me to resign, says ex-DPWH chief

(He is ungrateful to the people. He is ungrateful to all those who trooped to the polls to install him as president. He has no shame.)

“Ganoon talaga ‘pag adik. Hindi na dumadaan sa reyalidad ang pag-iisip,” she added, echoing previous jabs at Marcos claiming he uses drugs.

(That’s how addicts are. Their mind isn’t in reality.)

Marcos and Duterte formed the UniTeam tandem and won the 2022 elections in a landslide.

The alliance has since soured and tensions between the two camps have flared on multiple occasions in recent months, including the impeachment trial of Duterte and the International Criminal Court arrest of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte. /mr

READ: ‘Broken from start’, UniTeam sees complete collapse

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