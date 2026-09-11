Toledo father arrested after allegedly shooting son during argument

A father was arrested after allegedly shooting his own son in Purok 7, Barangay Daanlungsod, Toledo City, Cebu. Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 60-year-old man was arrested on Thursday afternoon, September 10, after allegedly shooting his son with a handgun in Purok 7, Barangay Daanlungsod, Toledo City, Cebu.

Authorities identified the suspect as alias “Sunny,” 60, married, and a resident of the area. The victim was identified as his 30-year-old son, alias “Mark.”

According to the Toledo City Police Station, the victim personally reported the incident to police at around 4:00 p.m.

He alleged that they were having an argument until it turned into an altercation, with his father pulling out a gun and firing at him.

The victim managed to escape unharmed by taking cover behind a concrete wall after the initial shot missed.

He immediately fled the scene and ran directly to the police station for help.

READ: Toledo City shooting: Hot pursuit of gunman, driver underway

Responding officers, led by Police Senior Master Sergeant Mark Anthony Salvacion, arrived at the scene around 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police recovered one spent .45 caliber cartridge case from the ground and spotted the suspect outside his house.

Police negotiators successfully convinced the suspect to surrender peacefully.

READ: Father beaten to death by son in Dalaguete; suspect in custody

He turned over a .45 caliber pistol loaded with one live round in the chamber, an empty magazine, and a black inside-the-waistband holster.

When law enforcement asked for his License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF), or legal authorization permit for the weapon, the suspect failed to present any valid documentation.

The suspect was placed under arrest, informed of his constitutional rights, and taken to the Toledo City Police Station for booking and custodial investigation.

Under the supervision of Toledo Police Chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Verniño B. Noserale, police are preparing criminal charges against the suspect for Attempted Parricide under the Revised Penal Code and Illegal Possession of Firearms and Ammunition (Republic Act No. 10591) before the Prosecutor’s Office.

READ: Father stabs drunk son in Batangas City, takes him to hospital

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