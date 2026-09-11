‘Kumong Bol-Anon 26’: Suganob, Nontshinga promise wins on eve of rematch

Regie Suganob and Sivenathi Nontshinga pose with IBF and PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions officials during the official weigh-in Friday in Panglao, Bohol. | CDN Digital photo

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines — All roads lead to “Kumong Bol-Anon 26” as Boholano Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob gets another shot at redemption against his former tormentor, two-time world champion Sivenathi “The Chosen One” Nontshinga, in the main event on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Bohol Wisdom School here.

Three years after their first encounter in South Africa in 2023, Suganob and Nontshinga are set to settle their unfinished business in a high-stakes 12-round International Boxing Federation (IBF) light flyweight world title eliminator.

Nontshinga won their first meeting by unanimous decision in 2023 to retain his IBF world title, handing the then-inexperienced Suganob his first professional defeat.

A lot has changed since then.

Suganob has won all five of his fights since the loss and has climbed to No. 1 in both the IBF and World Boxing Organization (WBO) light flyweight rankings. He has also captured the WBO Global title and successfully defended it several times, beating a number of world-ranked opponents along the way.

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Nontshinga seeks comeback

Nontshinga, meanwhile, has gone 2-2 in his last four fights and has since been stripped of his IBF world championship after losing it to Masamichi Yabuki in Japan in 2024, the same year he reclaimed it from Adrian Curiel via a rematch held in Mexico.

With everything on the line, both fighters vowed to leave no doubt when they meet again.

At Friday’s official weigh-in in Panglao, Suganob came in at 107.9 pounds, while Nontshinga weighed 107.5 pounds, with both fighters comfortably making the 108-pound limit for their title eliminator.

IBF president Daryl Peoples supervised the weigh-in, while renowned international referee Tony Weeks is set to serve as the third man in the ring.

Suganob, who has grown considerably since their first encounter, believes he is a completely different fighter this time around.

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“Daghan na ug kalahian ang sauna ug karon. Mas ni-matured nako karon, mas daghan nako ug nakat-unan, ug mas confident ko karon nga modaog. Mao nang kumpyansa ko modaug ani nga fight by knockout,” said Suganob.

His promoter and manager, PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions head Floriezyl Echavez Podot, shares the same confidence.

“Makita namo nga mas ni-improve si Regie sukad atong pagkapildi niya ni Nontshinga atong 2023. Karon mas kusog, mas matured ug mas confident si Regie, mao nang dako ko ug kumpyansa nga iyaha nang ma-knockout si Nontshinga karon nga fight,” said Podot.

Unfazed opponent

Nontshinga, however, remains unfazed by Suganob’s renewed confidence.

The South African already knows what it takes to beat Suganob, having dropped him once and outpointed him in their first meeting.

Asked about his edge over Suganob aside from their first fight, Nontshinga pointed to his talent, conditioning and strategy.

“Everything that I have, things that I learned at home and the team and the people I worked with. Those are the advantages I have,” said Nontshinga.

“I’ll always be the better fighter. I’m the better boxer. I will showcase that to the whole world.”

Despite the verbal exchanges, both fighters maintained respect for each other during the final faceoff, creating a different kind of tension ahead of what promises to be an explosive rematch.

Three other IBF regional titles will also be contested on the card.

Cebuano prospect Reymart Tagacanao of Carcar City, who fights out of Villamor Boxing Gym and PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, will battle China’s Chunlin Kuang for the IBF Asia junior bantamweight title.

PMI fighter Leonard Pores III will face Indonesia’s Andika Fredrikson Hae for the IBF Pan Pacific flyweight title.

In the opening bout, Datu Adam will take on another Indonesian, Oky Akbar, for the IBF Asia junior featherweight championship.

The first bout is scheduled for 6 p.m.

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