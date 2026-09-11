Ridon, Diokno to present VP Sara ‘unexplained wealth’ evidence on Monday

Vice President Sara Duterte. INQUIRER PHOTO / GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE

MANILA, Philippines — House prosecutors Terry Ridon and Jose Manuel “Chel” Diokno will present evidence regarding Vice President Sara Duterte’s alleged unexplained wealth when the impeachment trial’s Article II hearings begin on Monday.

Ridon said on Thursday that he and Diokno will take turns presenting evidence and delivering legal arguments as the prosecution works to substantiate its claims against Duterte.

The prosecution has asked the impeachment court to subpoena three witnesses: retired Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang; lawyer Karen Batu, identified by Ridon as officer-in-charge of the Office of the Ombudsman’s records division; and Securities and Exchange Commission Company Registration and Monitoring Department Director Gerardo F. Del Rosario.

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Cabotaje-Tang is expected to testify on public accountability, integrity in public office and legal principles involving undisclosed wealth and prohibited business interests, Ridon said.

Batu is expected to testify on Duterte’s Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth, particularly those filed with the Ombudsman. Del Rosario is expected to authenticate company records that the prosecution plans to present as evidence.

The prosecution expects Cabotaje-Tang to testify first, followed by Batu and Del Rosario, although the sequence could change depending on the proceedings.

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Prosecutors may also call representatives from the Bureau of Internal Revenue, bank managers and personnel from the Philippine National Police firearms division to identify documents relevant to the case.

Ridon said the prosecution already has tax records involving Duterte and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, as well as bank records linked to the couple and their companies.

The impeachment court has given the defense 15 days to respond to 104 requests for admission involving bank accounts and other records. Matters admitted by the defense may no longer require additional witnesses, but the response period will not delay the prosecution’s presentation of evidence.

Ridon said prosecutors had factored in the possibility that the defense would reject the requests and were targeting completion of the Article II presentation by the first or second week of October.

The prosecution may also drop some witnesses if the evidence presented is sufficient to establish its case, he said.

Prosecutors were continuing to mark additional documentary evidence as of Sept. 10, Ridon said.s preparing its witnesses and exhibits ahead of the scheduled opening presentation on Monday.

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