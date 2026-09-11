10 Bruno Mars songs to sing in the PH stop of ‘The Romantic’ tour

Bruno Mars performs for fans in Toshiba Plaza after a parade down the Las Vegas Strip Friday, April 10, 2026, in Las Vegas, on “Bruno Mars Day.” | Steve Marcus, Las Vegas Sun via Associated Press

Liloan, CEBU — Still thinking twice about getting yourself a ticket to Bruno Mars’ “The Romantic Tour?”

Four years after his last Philippine concert, Bruno Mars is coming back to the Philippine Arena for a two-night concert on May 15 and 16, 2026.

Whether you are a hopeless romantic, certified yearner, or a karaoke monster, get ready to sing along as there is surely a Bruno Mars song for you.

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A catalogue for everyone

Here are 10 songs that might just make the splurge of a Mars concert ticket worth it.

‘Just the Way You Are’ – for the hopeless romantic

For anyone who has ever dedicated a song to someone special at karaoke, this 2010 classic is practically a Filipino love song staple.

‘Die With a Smile’ – for the titas

Mars and Lady Gaga’s emotional collaboration gives the modern romantics a new song to belt out alongside the classics, especially the titas, who seem to sing it at the karaoke in every chance they get to.

‘Marry You’ – for the overthinkers

Whether your social media is in a relationship or single, this Bruno Mars classic is for the overthinking romantics who had already imagined the aisle, the vows, and the wedding reception.

‘When I Was Your Man’ – for those who can’t move on

For those who need a microphone, a little liquid courage, and three minutes to mourn a love that got awaym this piano-driven heartbreak anthem is perfect karaoke sing-along or the May 2027 concert.

‘Leave the Door Open’ – for the smooth operators

Mars and Anderson .Paak bring their Silk Sonic to this slow-burning R&B favorite, perfect for the Filipino fans who know how to smoothly set the mood.

‘That’s What I Like’ – for the bold

Fortune favors the bold, and the bold favors this Bruno Mars song because they know what they want. With its confidently smooth rhythm, this song is perfect for unapologetic karaoke sessions or concert sing-along.

‘Risk it All’ – for the yearners

One of the newer songs in the set, this track is for the yearners and the “down-bads” who are willing to put everything on the line when it comes to love. The song also usually opens the tour setlist.

‘Treasure’ – for the retro lovers

With its throwback retro sound and infectious groove, this ‘Unorthodox Jukebox’ hit is for anyone who loves to curate their playlist with old-school pop.

‘24k Magic’ – for the life of the party

For the Filipino who can turn simple gatherings into a full-blown celebration, this funk-heavy hit is guaranteed to get every karaoke session, eventually the concert, moving.

‘Uptown Funk’ – for everyone

Performing the favorites

While the ongoing‘The Romantic Tour’ setlist may still change, the chances remain high for Mars to perform other familiar favorites, including “Talking to the Moon,” ‘Versace on the Floor,” and ‘Cha Cha Cha,’ among others.

For his Manila stop, concert promoter Live Nation Philippines confirmed that the Grammy-award winning singer will be bringing his Silk Sonic partner, Anderson .Paak (performing as DJ Pee .Wee), which Filipino fans should also look out for.

Moreover, the two-night show is part of the expanded international leg of his ‘The Romantic Tour,’ which began in April 2026 and supports Mars’ recent nine-track album of the same name.

For Filipino fans of all kinds, his return means taking songs that have lived in playlists and karaoke for years and finally getting to sing them back to the ‘romantic’ man who made them.

So, which Bruno Mars song are you hoping to sing along when he returns to the Philippine Arena next year?

READ: Bruno Mars to bring ‘The Romantic Tour’ to Bulacan in 2027