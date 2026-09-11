Lapu-Lapu City Hospital shuns claims of late care in child’s death

Lapu Lapu City Hospital. | Photo courtesy of Lapu Lapu City Hospital FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Hospital has issued a statement addressing allegations of delayed or inadequate care after the death of a child who was brought to its emergency room on Sept. 8, 2026.

The hospital’s statement came after the child’s mother alleged on social media that her child was experiencing difficulty breathing and that the child’s lips had turned bluish or had become “cyanotic,” before hospital staff allegedly moved to discharge the patient instead of admitting or closely monitoring the child.

Mother questions doctor’s decision

The mother said they went to the emergency room around 11 a.m. and waited for the results of an X-ray.

She alleged that a doctor later told her that her child was okay and could be discharged. She questioned the decision, saying the child was already “lagom” (discolored) and having difficulty breathing.

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The mother further alleged that her child was only attended to when the condition had already severely worsened.

She said her child continued to struggle to breathe and was eventually difficult to save.

According to her post, the child died around 1:31 a.m.

Hospital’s account

Lapu-Lapu City Hospital said the patient was initially brought to the triage area due to persistent fever and colds before being endorsed to the Emergency Room (ER) shortly afterward.

According to the hospital, the ER physician evaluated the patient, who underwent the necessary diagnostic assessment and was placed on IV fluid hydration and continued observation.

During the patient’s stay, the hospital said the patient developed fever and was given appropriate medication and supportive measures. The patient’s temperature initially improved.

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However, the hospital said the patient suddenly developed cyanosis, or “nanglagum ang ngabil,” followed by a generalized seizure and further clinical deterioration.

The patient was initially given oxygen supplementation and nebulization, but the condition continued to worsen, according to the hospital. The patient eventually developed intractable seizures and was intubated.

Despite the resuscitative measures provided, the hospital said the patient’s condition continued to deteriorate.

Case under review

Lapu-Lapu City Hospital said that, based on the medical documentation presently available, the patient was assessed, monitored and managed according to the attending medical team’s clinical judgment and established standards of care.

As of this writing, the hospital said the circumstances surrounding the incident are being carefully reviewed in the interest of transparency, accountability and continuous improvement.

The hospital also appealed to the public to refrain from speculation, sharing unverified information, aggression and intimidation toward its medical staff.

It said the privacy and dignity of the patient and family must be respected, while the safety, security and well-being of healthcare personnel must likewise be protected.

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