Marcos Sr’s 109th birthday: Son recalls father’s leadership lessons

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the wreath-laying ceremony at the Marcos Monument in Batac City, Ilocos Norte, on Sept. 11, 2026, marking the 109th birth anniversary of his late father, former President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr. Presidential Communications Office Photo

SAN ILDEFONSO, Ilocos Sur — “Spending time with him – (and) I never knew it – but he was already teaching me. He was already training me,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said as he recalled his late father, former President Ferdinand Edralin Marcos Sr.

The President marked his father’s 109th birthday in Ilocos Norte’s Batac City, where the latter was raised.

Marcos said good leadership requires sacrifice and doing what is right even when it is difficult, as he led the celebration at the Bannawag Shrine in Batac. The province of Ilocos Norte observed Friday as a special nonworking day to mark the memorial for the late president

He said his father’s lessons were not about becoming an important public figure or reaching the heights of political leadership.

Rather, he said, his father taught him values that he would carry into public service.

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“Do not take whatever is the easy way out. Do what is right, no matter how difficult it may be,” the President said as he recounted his father’s words, adding, “The most important lesson is about your country and your countrymen. “

Recalling moments with his father, Marcos Jr. shared the latter’s teaching style.

“I look back on my life, and I say, it is remarkable because my father never sat me down and said, ‘The lesson for today is that you must learn this, that, and the other thing.’ Hindi ganoon ang style nung aking ama,” he said.

The President noted that Marcos Sr.’s way was “to teach by example and to teach by leadership.”

National interest first

He said the same principles continue to guide him every day as the country’s leader.

“Because in every decision that we make, we must exercise judgment, put the national interest first, and ask what will best serve the Filipino people,” Marcos Jr. said.

He also said, “Because what we do in service of our people is not for ourselves. It is for the country, it is for the people. And you must always remember that there is no sacrifice too great for your people and for your country.”

Marcos Sr. would be 109 years old if he were alive today, having been born on Sept. 11, 1917.

The President led a wreath-laying ceremony at the Marcos Monument following a Thanksgiving Mass at the Immaculate Conception Parish in Batac, attended by the First Family.

He paid tribute to his father’s years in public service and reflected on the values and principles that he said continue to shape his commitment to serving Filipinos.

Natnateng Cook-Off

The commemoration also included a “Natnateng” (Vegetables) Cook-off at the Imelda Cultural Center, featuring vegetable dishes from the province and celebrating Ilocos Norte’s agricultural traditions.

The event came two days before Marcos Jr.’s 69th birthday on Sept. 13.

The President, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and their children joined the Natnateng Cook-Off.

The First Family toured the food displays and sampled dishes featuring locally grown vegetables and traditional Ilocano flavors.

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In a sweet moment during the event, Marcos Jr. gave the First Lady a bite of one featured dish, drawing smiles from those who witnessed the gesture.

The annual Natnateng Cook-Off brought together 19 municipalities and two cities to showcase creative dishes made from local vegetables and other indigenous ingredients.

The featured dishes included Ti Hardin ni Nana Maria, Marungay Baraniw Pasta, Binungon nga Pinakbet, Garbage Roll, Breadfruit, Pinakbet Lasagna with Squash Purée and Crispy Bagnet Toppings, Curriwow Seafood Stuffed Vegetables, Dinengdeng: Uong, Sabong, Bulong, and Gastronomic Veggie Longganisa.

The President was also set to be serenaded with “Padapadakam,” a traditional Ilocano birthday song, and receive flowers from members of his family and local officials. ? with Kenneth Tabin, contributor

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