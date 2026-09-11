Adiong questions VP Sara’s motive in urging PBBM to resign

Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong and former Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers (Photo courtesy of House prosecution panel)

MANILA – House prosecution panel spokesperson Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong of Lanao del Sur on Friday questioned Vice President Sara Duterte’s call for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to resign, noting that she would be next in line to benefit from his departure.

In a press briefing, Alonto Adiong said there is a clear conflict of interest in the Vice President’s call, stressing that the public should consider the identity and position of the person making the call, as well as the message itself.

“Una, importante po, hindi lang ang message kundi sino ang nagsasabi ng message na ito (First, and most importantly, it is not just the message itself that matters, but who is delivering it),” Alonto Adiong said.

Duterte called on Marcos to step down after appearing at the Quezon City Regional Trial Court, which deferred her arraignment in the grave-threats case at her camp’s request. Addressing supporters, she accused Marcos of dishonesty and abuse.

The Vice President claimed that she could not remain silent while Filipinos struggled with flooding and providing for their families. She urged supporters to continue opposing what she described as abuse and corruption.

Adiong said that people should ask be asking “who stands to benefit” from the Vice President’s call.

Former Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers, the House prosecution team’s adviser and spokesperson, acknowledged Duterte’s right to express her views about Marcos and the situation she faced.

“Well, karapatan naman niya magsalita o magbigay ng statement kung anong kanyang opinion at nararamdaman (she has the right to speak or issue a statement regarding her opinion and feelings) against anyone and against the situation she’s facing,” Barbers said.

Barbers also pointed to the court proceedings as evidence that Duterte was being given an opportunity to exercise her rights.

“Itong nangyayari ngayon ay patunay na may binibigay na due process para sa kanya (What is happening right now is proof that due process is being accorded to her),” he said.

The Quezon City court directed the Department of Justice to comment on the defense motion before ruling on it. Duterte’s lawyer, Paul Lawrence Lim, declined to disclose the motion’s contents. The deferral postponed the reading of the charges and entry of a plea.

Barbers said the process should be respected even as Duterte voiced sharply worded criticism.

“She can say whatever she wants to say,” he added. (PNA)

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