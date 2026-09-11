Mandaue City cracks down on illegal drag racing

Authorities reprimand motorcycle riders over alleged illegal drag racing beneath the Cansaga Bay Bridge.| Courtesy: RD Soon Gobalani

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City has intensified its monitoring of illegal drag racing beneath the Cansaga Bay Bridge in Barangay Paknaan after receiving reports of young motorcycle riders racing in the area at night.

Gerrard Glenn Soon Gobalani, team leader of the Special Mayor’s Response Team of the Mandaue City Mayor’s Office, said a concerned citizen reported the activity to Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano, prompting the city to conduct surveillance in the area.

“Naglumba-lumba dinha sa ubos sa bridge. Not only gi-compromise ang safety sa ilang kaugalingon, ilaha sad gi-compromise sa public kay mahulog man ta nga public place daghan manuroy, mga pamilya,” said Gobalani.

(They race down there underneath the bridge. They are not only compromising their own safety; they are also compromising public safety because it is a public place where many people, including families, spend time.)

Gobalani said the team confirmed that motorcycle riders were racing at the lower portion of the Cansaga Bay Bridge, where people and families also gather.

During an operation on Thursday night, Sept. 10, the team reprimanded a group of five riders who were in their 20s.

The operation was conducted in coordination with the Philippine National Police and the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue.

The riders had valid driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations. No immediate citation or penalty was issued because authorities did not find an initial violation that could be charged during the operation.

Instead, the riders were warned, and their motorcycle plate numbers were recorded. Gobalani said the records could be used for enforcement should the riders be caught engaging in the activity again.

Gobalani said the riders usually gather at around 9 p.m. and remain in the area until about midnight. The motorcycles are reportedly tuned and tested before some of the riders race against one another.

He said illegal drag racing is also usually conducted in Cansaga and along Ouano Avenue.

Gobalani also linked the concern to a fatal accident reported in the Cansaga area several months ago.

City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo Malig-on Jr. said the city is checking with the Sangguniang Panlungsod whether Mandaue has an existing ordinance specifically addressing drag racing. If there is none, the city will seek direction from the mayor on possible measures.

He said the city considers the activity a safety concern regardless of whether other motorists or pedestrians are directly involved.

Both officials urged motorcycle riders, parents and students to avoid the practice, warning that drag racing can endanger not only the riders but also other people who may be affected by an accident.

“Kung mahimo, likayan na nato ingun ana nga bisyo. Mas importante ang kinabuhi, usa ra. Gawas sa imong kaugalingun basin makadisgrasya pa ka og lain. Hopefully paminawn ang siyudad,” said Malig-on.

(If possible, let us avoid this kind of habit. Life is more important because we only have one. Aside from putting yourself at risk, you might also cause an accident involving someone else. Hopefully, the city will be heard.)

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