Palace hits back at VP Sara:  Face cases, answer the public

ARRAIGNMENT. Vice President Sara Duterte raises her fist as she leaves the Quezon City Hall of Justice after attending her arraignment in the grave threats case in Quezon City on Friday (Sept. 11, 2026). Her supporters also came. (PNA photo by Robert Oswald P. Alfiler)

MANILA – Malacañang on Friday called on Vice President Sara Duterte to face the cases filed against her and defend herself, rather than dismissing the impeachment proceedings as “drama.”

Speaking to reporters at the Philippine Embassy in New Delhi, India, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said there is no shortcut to the justice system, adding that the filing of cases against the Vice President and her allies was based on evidence and subject to due process.

“Wala naman po talagang drama sa pagsasampa ng mga kaso sa inyo. Kung may ebidensya, ang DOJ (Department of Justice), ang Ombudsman, ang mga investigating bodies, lahat po dinadaan po ito sa ebidensya (There was really no drama in filing cases against you. If there is evidence, the DOJ, the Ombudsman and the investigating bodies all base their actions on evidence),” Castro said.

“Kaya hindi po agad-agad nakakapagsampa ng kaso at iginagalang ang due process. Hindi po tayo, lalong-lalong na sa panahon po ni Pangulong Marcos Jr., hindi po ginagawang shortcut ang hustisya (That is why cases cannot simply be filed immediately, and due process is respected. We do not take shortcuts when it comes to justice, especially under the watch of President Marcos Jr.),” she added.

Castro also rejected Duterte’s claim that the administration was using extrajudicial killings in pursuing cases against her.

She challenged the Vice President to personally answer the allegations against her, particularly those involving the use of confidential funds and other expenditures.

She said Duterte has long been given the opportunity to present her defense.

“Matagal na po kayong hinihintay, Bise Presidente, na magbigay ng inyong depensa. Pero nananatili po kayong nasa likod ng inyong mga lawyer (We have been waiting for you for a long time, Vice President, to present your defense. But you continue to stay behind your lawyers),” she said.

“Ang hiling ng tao po, kayo mismo, ang mag-deny ng lahat ng mga resibo na nakapangalan kung kani-kanino na hindi man lang nabanggit na ito ay mga (What the people want is for you to deny all the receipts issued under different names, which were not even mentioned as) aliase).”

She refuted Duterte’s claim that the administration was ignoring the country’s recurring flood problems, stressing that it is pursuing both short- and long-term solutions.

She advised the Vice President to focus on the persistent flooding in Davao City, where her family continues to hold key local and congressional posts. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP