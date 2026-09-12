Cayetano siblings set to return to PH Sept. 12-13 — Matibag

NBI Director Melvin Matibag. | INQUIRER / MARY JOY SALCEDO

MANILA, Philippines — National Bureau of Investigation Director Melvin Matibag said Friday he was informed that Sens. Alan Peter Cayetano and Pia Cayetano would return to the Philippines this weekend after leaving the country earlier this week.

The siblings were reportedly seen boarding a flight to Singapore and arriving at Changi Airport on Wednesday evening.

After attending a hearing on Friday by the Senate Committee on Economic Affairs regarding the domestic steel industry, Matibag told reporters “I have information that they will be coming back maybe tomorrow at 11 p.m., or Sunday at 11 p.m., SQ-918 [flight].”

READ: Cayetano siblings traveled out of PH, BI confirms

The NBI director said he sees nothing wrong with the senators’ foreign trip.

Funds for Phisgoc

But he also noted the “timing” of their flights, which occurred amid the NBI’s investigation into supposed irregularities in the hosting of the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games by the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (Phisgoc).

READ: No reason to stop Cayetanos from leaving, says BI

“If it’s just a vacation, there’s no problem. But of course, the timing, we can’t eliminate the possibility of people having some comments,” Matibag said.

As former chairperson of Phisgoc, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano has been the subject of a probe on the 2019 SEA Games.

On Monday, Matibag said the senator may be included as a respondent in the charges the NBI will recommend to the Department of Justice as the bureau finalizes its investigation.

“He [Cayetano] introduced himself as the chairman. So it’s an ultra vires (‘beyond the powers’) act,” Matibag said earlier.

Matibag also reiterated that there is a possible “double entry” of payment to the “cauldron” at New Clark City in Tarlac that was used in the SEA Games.

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