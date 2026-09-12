DepEd urges parents: Talk to children about school

Deped Secretary Sonny Angara. | File photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) is calling on families to “take a more active role” in their children’s education amid findings that fewer Filipino students regularly discuss their school activities and concerns with their parents or guardians.

The DepEd cited the 2025 Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa), which found that only 54 percent of Filipino learners reported talking with their parents or guardians at least once a week about “what they did” in school.

Meanwhile, 38 percent of Filipino students said they talked with their parents or guardians about the “problems” they might be having at school at least once a week.

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The DepEd noted that both figures were lower than those recorded in Pisa 2022, which showed that 57 percent of Filipino students had discussions with their parents about school activities at least once a week and 45 percent talked about school-related problems at least once a week.

“We need to include the families. A big part of a child’s education involves simply talking to them about their day at school, listening to their problems, and encouraging them to continue even when they are having difficulties,” Education Secretary Sonny Angara said in a statement on Friday.

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Engagement is key

Conducted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Pisa is an international comparative survey of 15-year-old students covering more than 90 countries and economies.

The latest study was released on Sept. 8.

Across all the countries surveyed, the study noted that 71 percent of students said that they talked with their parents about what they did at school at least once per week, while only 46 percent talked about the problems they might have at school.

The parents’ engagement with their child’s learning “plays an important role in shaping students’ education” as they can help in the formation of skills, developing proper attitudes towards learning, as well as influence educational expectations, it said.

Linked to performance

“Higher levels of family support are consistently associated with higher science performance and more positive attitudes towards learning in nearly all countries/economies. These positive associations remain after accounting for students’ and schools’ socio-economic profile,” it said.

The study also pointed out that students whose parents ask them about what they did at school generally perform better in science.

While parents’ engagement has decreased, the DepEd said, Pisa findings showed that Filipino learners “have several positive learning attitudes that schools and families can build on.”

According to the study, 79 percent of Filipino students agree or strongly agree that they are curious about many different things, compared to the average of 73 percent across participating countries.

It added that 78 percent of Filipino students said they apply additional effort when their work becomes challenging, which is higher than the 60-percent average. Meanwhile, 22 percent said they believe school “has been a waste of time,” with the average being 24 percent.

“Curiosity, perseverance and valuing school are most often associated with higher science performance,” according to the study.

Seeking teachers’ help

Moreover, it found that 89 percent of Filipino students ask their teachers for help when they need it, and 90 percent said they would ask their classmates when there is something they do not fully understand.

Both figures are higher than the average across participating countries, which are 77 percent and 82 percent, respectively.

“These are strengths that we must build on. Our learners are showing perseverance, curiosity and a willingness to seek help. With stronger support from families, teachers and communities, we can help them turn these positive attitudes into better learning outcomes,” Angara said.

The DepEd, he said, “will continue working with teachers, parents, communities and other education stakeholders to translate the lessons from Pisa into concrete actions that can improve learning in Philippine schools.”

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