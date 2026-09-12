Cebu to see localized thunderstorms as Habagat affects Western Visayas

FILE PHOTO | Cebu City skyline and business district.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu will experience partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms on Saturday, September 12, as localized thunderstorms affect the Visayas while the southwest monsoon or habagat continues to affect Western Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in its Regional Weather Forecast for the Visayas issued at 5 a.m. Saturday, said Cebu and the rest of the Visayas are expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms from 5 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday.

Metro Cebu temperatures are expected to range from 27°C to 33°C.

READ: Cebu to see cloudy skies, rain showers, thunderstorms amid habagat

Winds in Cebu and across the Visayas will be light to moderate from the northwest to northeast, while coastal waters are expected to remain slight to moderate.

Habagat

Pagasa said the southwest monsoon or Habagat is affecting Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and Western Visayas.

READ: Visayas to see scattered rains, thunderstorms due to habagat

Occidental Mindoro and Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Visayas, including Cebu, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Across the Visayas, winds will be light to moderate from the northwest to northeast, with slight to moderate seas.

Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will have light to moderate winds from the southwest to southeast, also with slight to moderate seas.

Two weather disturbances

The latest weather update also said two weather disturbances are being monitored outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The disturbances are not expected to have a direct effect on the country in the next few days, according to the update.

Temperatures across the region are forecast at 24°C to 34°C in Central Visayas, 25°C to 35°C in the Negros Island Region, 25°C to 35°C in Eastern Visayas, 24°C to 35°C in Western Visayas, and 24°C to 32°C in Palawan and Occidental Mindoro.

The sun is expected to set at 5:47 p.m. Saturday and rise at 5:34 a.m. Sunday.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP