LTO-7 to open more Cebu sites for traffic violation settlements

FILE PHOTO FROM LTO-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) is planning to open additional sites across Cebu where motorists can settle traffic fines and penalties as the agency deals with longer queues at its Operations Division Office along Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City.

LTO-7 said the move comes amid an increase in apprehensions resulting from intensified law enforcement efforts, which has led to longer daily queues as motorists visit the Operations Division Office to settle their violations.

To accommodate more motorists and provide additional locations for settlement transactions, the agency has procured additional desktop computers and laptops, and will open settlement sites at several district and registration offices.

READ: Lawyer Edgar Gica faces probe over alleged drunk driving, hit-and-run

These include the district offices in Danao City, Liloan, Consolacion, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City, and the Talisay Registration Office.

Online settlement of violations

LTO-7 is also encouraging motorists to settle eligible fines and penalties online through the Land Transportation Management System (LTMS) portal, which allows them to complete certain transactions without personally lining up at an LTO office.

READ: Car racing on highway kills man crossing pedestrian lane, driver flees

However, the agency clarified that the online settlement option is only available for basic or simple violations, involving prescribed motorcycle helmet use, seatbelt use and other violations allowed under the LTMS system.

Motorists are advised to check the official list of violations eligible for online settlement through the LTMS Portal before attempting to settle their penalties online.

READ: LTO-7 plate guidelines for strict enforcement starting September

Help desk

LTO-7 will also establish an Online Settlement Help Desk near its Operations Division Office along N. Bacalso Avenue to assist motorists who need help with the online settlement process.

The help desk will provide assistance for concerns involving the LTMS Portal, including account access, usernames and forgotten passwords.

The additional settlement sites and online assistance are intended to provide motorists with more options for settling traffic fines and violations amid the increased volume of apprehensions being processed by the agency.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP