Romualdez brought to PGH for medical examination

Former House Speaker and Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez at the Cardinal Santos Hospital. | INQUIRER.net / JASON SIGALES

MANILA, Philippines — Former House Speaker Martin Romualdez was transferred to the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) in Manila on Saturday, September 12, for an independent medical examination ordered by the Sandiganbayan.

Romualdez was brought to UP-PGH from Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City, where he had been confined since Monday after being arrested on a court-issued warrant in connection with the P7.44-billion plunder case.

The Sandiganbayan ordered the transfer to independently assess Romualdez’s medical condition and verify the findings of his doctors at Cardinal Santos.

READ: Police tighten security as Romualdez remains hospitalized

The Sandiganbayan Third Division ordered the transfer to independently assess Romualdez’s medical condition and verify the findings of his doctors at Cardinal Santos.

“The court deems it proper to direct an independent examination of accused Romualdez at PGH to verify the medical examination conducted by (his) doctors in Cardinal,” the Third Division said in the court order on Friday.

READ: DILG eyes Romualdez transfer to PNP hospital

The examination will help the court determine whether Romualdez needs to remain confined in a hospital.

Romualdez’s lawyers had asked the Sandiganbayan to allow him to remain at Cardinal Santos under court custody until he was medically cleared for transfer to a detention facility. They cited several medical conditions, including Type 2 diabetes, hypertension and primary hypothyroidism.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) had taken custody of Romualdez while he remained hospitalized.

At a hearing on Friday, Dr. Rosalio Torres, the hospital’s overall coordinator, testified that transferring Romualdez to another hospital could pose risks to his condition. He said Romualdez had no invasive or emergency surgery scheduled and could instead undergo intensive monitoring.

Cardiologist Dr. Rody Sy also testified that Romualdez would need about four to six weeks before he could be transferred, according to the court proceedings.

The Sandiganbayan is set to hear the issue of Romualdez’s continued hospital confinement on Sept. 14.

Romualdez is facing a plunder case over alleged kickbacks from flood control projects.

The Ombudsman charged Romualdez, former Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co and two others with plunder. It alleged that Romualdez and Co repeatedly received commissions, shares, kickbacks and other financial benefits totaling at least P7.44 billion.

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