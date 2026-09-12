Power outages: Talisay City offers free work hubs for WFH employees

Photo from Samsam Gullas FB

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — With power outages still unresolved, the Talisay City Government has set up work hubs to provide temporary workspaces, particularly for residents working from home.

“We understand how difficult these rotational brownouts can be, especially for workers whose livelihood depends on having reliable electricity and internet,” Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas said in an advisory.

Gullas, however, warned that online games will be strictly prohibited at their work hubs.

READ: Cebu power crisis affects remote workers, businesses

Power situation

In his advisory, Gullas said he was recently briefed by the Talisay Chamber of Commerce on the measures being undertaken by Visayan Electric and national government agencies to address the power outages in Talisay. However, he said, “Realistically, finding a long-term solution may take time.”

While waiting for a long-term solution to the power problems, workers are also forced to take breaks from work, affecting their ability to earn and pay their bills.

READ: Power grid red alerts extended in Visayas, raised over Mindanao

“Families still need to be provided for. And many of our people simply want to continue working and earning a living,” the mayor said.

Gullas said Talisay City is extending help to workers who “continue working, earning, and providing for their families while the power situation is being addressed.”

“Our workers, especially those working from home, have had to adjust their working hours, report late because of power or internet problems, or sometimes miss work altogether when the scheduled or even sometimes unscheduled brownout happens in their area,” Gullas said.

Work hubs

To help workers affected by the rotational brownouts, the Talisay City Government has opened work-from-home stations at City Hall, located on the right side when facing the Mohon gate.

Workers can use the area’s free internet service. Since the Talisay City Hall has a generator, the work hubs will have electricity from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

To avail of the free services, workers only need to present their company ID or a certification from their employer confirming that they work from home.

Those planning to use the work-from-home stations are encouraged to bring their own extension cords, chargers, and laptops.

“These workstations will provide Talisaynons affected by rotational brownouts with a safe, accessible, and conducive place where they can continue working,” Gullas said.

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