National Artist Resil Mojares laid to rest in Cebu on Day of Mourning

National Artist for Literature Resil B. Mojares was laid to rest at the Cebu Memorial Parks and Gardens on Saturday, September 12. | CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — National Artist for Literature Resil Mojares was laid to rest at the Cebu Memorial Parks and Gardens on Saturday, September 12, as family, friends, relatives, and officials gathered to pay their final respects to the prominent Cebuano historian, author, and literary scholar.

The interment was marked by rows of flower wreaths filling the area as mourners gathered for the state funeral of Mojares, whose decades-long work earned him recognition as one of the country’s prominent scholars.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines also attended the funeral and rendered military and state honors during the interment.

READ: Encounters with Dr. Resil Mojares: The constant stranger at bookstores

Resil Mojares passes on

Mojares died in the early hours of Saturday, September 5, 2026, a day after celebrating his 83rd birthday, according to a statement released by his family.

The family said they had spent his final day honoring and celebrating his life. Mojares, who was also a professor emeritus, was remembered by his family as a pillar of their household.

His wife, Sally, died in 2022. The family found comfort in the thought that the couple had been reunited.

Day of National Mourning

His death was followed by a Day of National Mourning on September 12, the date of his interment, after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. declared the day through Proclamation No. 1434.

The proclamation, signed on September 10 by Executive Secretary Ralph G. Recto by authority of the President, recognized Mojares’ contributions to Philippine literature, cultural studies, regional history, and the formation of Cebuano and national identity.

It cited his achievements as a teacher, scholar, essayist, fictionist, and historian, as well as his role in promoting regional literature.

As part of the national mourning, the Philippine flag was ordered flown at half-mast from sunrise to sunset on September 12 in all government buildings and installations throughout the Philippines and abroad.

The directive was based on Section 27(k), Chapter 1 of the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act No. 8491, or the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines, in relation to Proclamation No. 1001, series of 1972, as amended.

In declaring the Day of National Mourning, Malacañang described Mojares’ passing as a great loss to the Filipino people and the country’s cultural and artistic community.

The proclamation also recognized Mojares as a pivotal figure whose work significantly enriched the nation’s understanding and appreciation of its literary and cultural heritage.

Recognitions, contributions

Mojares was a renowned historian, essayist, literary scholar, and educator whose work focused heavily on Cebuano history and culture while also examining broader questions surrounding national history and identity.

Among his major contributions was the establishment of the Cebuano Studies Center of the University of San Carlos, an institution dedicated to the study and documentation of Cebuano history and culture.

The center is now an important research institution that has placed Cebu in the research and documentation map.

Mojares also united and taught scholars and teachers from or based in Cebu in the study of history, literature, culture, and heritage, contributing to scholarship on the region and its place in the broader Philippine story.

As an author, he produced at least six works that received the National Book Award.

His expertise was also recognized through visiting professorships at Kyoto University in Japan, the National University of Singapore, and the University of California at Los Angeles in the United States.

He served on two National Commission for Culture and the Arts national committees — as vice-head of the Committee on Literature and as a member of the Committee on Historical Research.

Beyond his work in Cebuano history and cultural heritage, Mojares was a cultural commentator who used a critical approach in examining Philippine history. His work explored the Filipino way of life and the prominent figures who helped shape the country’s history.

Through his scholarship, Mojares encouraged the formation of Cebuano and national identity and contributed to a deeper understanding of the country’s literary and cultural heritage.

In 2018, the Philippine government conferred on Mojares the Order of National Artist for Literature under Proclamation No. 606, recognizing his achievements as a teacher, scholar, essayist, fictionist, and historian, as well as his contributions to regional literature and history.

On Saturday, Cebu bid farewell to the scholar who spent decades documenting, examining, and championing the history, culture, and identity of the region he called home.///

READ: Eminent Cebuano scholar, National Artist Resil Mojares; 83

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