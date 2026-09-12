Magsayo, Cortes make weight ahead of Las Vegas lightweight showdown

Mark Magsayo (left) and Andres Cortes (right) | Zuffa Boxing photos

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines — Former world champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo and undefeated Andres Cortes are set for their lightweight showdown in the Zuffa Boxing card headlined by Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn on September 12 (September 13 Manila time) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Magsayo, the former World Boxing Council (WBC) featherweight champion, weighed in at 134.5 pounds, while Cortes came in exactly at the 135-pound lightweight limit for their non-title bout.

Magsayo, Zuffa Boxing

The fight marks Magsayo’s second appearance under Zuffa Boxing, the promotion backed by Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White. He made an impressive debut in April, stopping Irishman Feargal McCrory by fifth-round technical knockout.

Now competing at 135 pounds, Magsayo is looking to continue his climb in the lightweight rankings. The 31-year-old Filipino is currently ranked No. 7 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF), No. 9 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and No. 10 by the WBC.

Magsayo, a native of Tagbilaran City, Bohol, owns a 29–2 record with 19 knockouts. He has won five straight fights since losing his WBC featherweight title to Rey Vargas in 2022, with victories over Eduardo Ramirez, Jorge Mata, and McCrory among them.

Standing in his way is the unbeaten Cortes, a Mexican-American who holds a 25–0 record with 13 knockouts. The 29-year-old Las Vegas-based fighter is ranked No. 11 by the WBC, just behind Magsayo.

Cortes has built his undefeated record with notable wins over Xavier Martinez in 2023, Abraham Nova in 2024, and Eridson Garcia in April.

The Magsayo-Cortes bout serves as part of the undercard for the main event featuring Garcia defending his WBC world welterweight title against British challenger Benn.

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